Mike Elko Threatened by Marcus Freeman & Big 12 Program as 4-star Target’s Frontrunner Cleared

Standing nearly 6-foot-6 and weighing 230 pounds, this 4-star TE is a rare dual-sport gem. He’s not just a red-zone weapon; he’s also a force on the hardwood. Playing basketball for new Aggies HC Bucky McMillan is a key part of his vision, and it played a major role in his recruitment. But on the football side, the connection with OC Collin Klein and TEs coach Christian Ellsworth might have sealed the fit. Still, the race isn’t over for Mike Elko‘s Texas A&M. But why?

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is making a strong push—and a Big 12 powerhouse is lurking. Given that Mike Elko now finds himself in a tight battle to keep his prized target from flipping. Here, a Texas A&M insider pulled back the curtain on the real threat facing the Aggies. On the July 25 episode of Rivals, Josh Newberg caught up with Texas A&M insider Jaxson Callaway to talk about one of the hottest names in the 2026 cycle—four-star tight end Evan Jacobson. Callaway didn’t hold back and said, “I mean Christian Ellsworth and the offensive staff have been really big on Evan Jacobson for some time now.” But there’s a twist.

“Notre Dame has been a school that’s kind of held some momentum there,” added Callaway. So, the Irish may be looming, but the Aggies aren’t backing down. And the reason? Very simple. For a while, Notre Dame looked like the frontrunner for Evan Jacobson. But after landing Ian Premer and Preston Fryzel last month, the Irish backed off. Surely, they liked Jacobson, but two tight ends were enough. Now, one of the most coveted pass catchers in the 2026 class has become a top target for a B1G powerhouse.

And Callaway summed it up perfectly, saying, “We’ve kind of seen that momentum carry on to A&M, and I think Iowa State is a school that’s continuing to pursue there.” So, while Notre Dame and Iowa State are still in the mix for Jacobson, Texas A&M has emerged as the frontrunner. In short, momentum is a powerful thing, and right now, it’s wearing maroon. As Callaway noted, “I think right now Texas A&M kind of holds all the buzz, and as we kind of creep into that decision timeline.” Here comes the big news that just broke a few hours ago.

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M just scored big. The Aggies landed their 2nd TE in the 2026 class—4-star Evan Jacobson from Waukee, Iowa. So, Jacobson picked A&M over strong pushes from Notre Dame and Iowa State. The buzz had been building, and when recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and UNC linebacker Greg Smith dropped their predictions on Thursday afternoon, the writing was on the wall. A&M sealed the deal. But while Mike Elko secured this standout tight end, another big battle lies ahead—this time for a top edge rusher.

Mike Elko’s next showdown

Well, another high-stakes battle lies ahead for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies—this time in the trenches. With momentum still buzzing after landing four-star tight end Evan Jacobson, A&M now finds itself locked in a fierce fight for five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones.

Right now, Josh Newberg teed up the conversation on Rivals, asking Texas A&M insider Jaxson Callaway where things stand with Jones, who recently trimmed his list to a final three—Oregon, Texas A&M, and in-state Alabama. Here, Callaway didn’t hold back.

He said, “ I mean I think Alabama is currently holding all the buzz… I think Adam continues to work there, and I think right now that they’re probably the school with the best relationships with Tank Jones… The pull to being an in-state guy for Alabama and the culture that’s been set there is something very intriguing to him… I think Oregon, you can’t rule out, but I think this is going to come down to the Aggies and the Tide, and I definitely probably put A&M in that second spot right now.”

So, Mike Elko now finds himself in a recruiting showdown with Kalen DeBoer and Dan Lanning—battling for another big-time win on the trail.