Mike Elko Turns Texas A&M’s Strong Draft Success Into Third 5-Star Commitment in 2027 Class

Mike Elko added another major piece to Texas A&M’s 2027 class on Sunday when five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown committed to the Aggies. Brown’s pledge also came as A&M’s draft success kept reinforcing the program’s message that elite recruits can develop in College Station.

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Texas A&M makes a major addition to its 2027 recruiting class as offensive tackle Kennedy Brown commits to the team on Sunday. He picked Texas A&M after visiting the program several times and choosing them over Florida, LSU, and Tennessee. The main reason behind this commitment is the relationship Aggies build with him.

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“What plays like a really big part is the relationships,” Brown said. “I’ve always talked about relationships, and obviously, you shouldn’t go there for a coach, but I practically know everybody there. Relationships play a big part. Obviously, I’ve seen everything else, and obviously, the academics… I like the way they are there.”

Brown’s words point first to comfort and connection. That matters for A&M, because Elko is not selling only the future here. He is selling a staff Brown knows well, a program Brown has visited often, and a place that keeps giving top recruits reasons to believe.

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Brown’s commitment gave Texas A&M its third five-star pledge in the 2027 cycle. That is the clearest measure of what this pickup means. Elko did not just land another lineman; he added another blue-chip name to one of the country’s strongest early classes.

At the same time, Texas A&M continued to build strong momentum in recruiting. Its 2027 class started at No. 2 in ESPN’s early rankings. After Brown committed, the team had 11 players ranked in the top 300, which tied with Oklahoma for the most among all FBS teams. This showed that Texas A&M has a solid recruiting plan.

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One of the major reasons behind Brown’s move to join the Aggies is Mike Elko’s playoff berth last season. Plus, looking at their NFL pipeline, this move makes even more sense. 13 of their team’s players were called in the NFL, and 10 of them got selected in the drafts. This shows the kind of talent the team is building, as they have developed players like Wilkin Formby.

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Mike Elko has a strong offensive troop. His offensive coordinator, Holmon Wiggins, is called a “really elite football coach,” which means he was seen as one of the best. Overall, the staff was known for bringing in talented players and helping them improve. This strong recruiting and player development helped make the team better.

They also got strong support because Kennedy Brown is seen as a very good player. Gabe Brooks from 247Sports said that Brown has a strong body and can still get bigger and stronger. He also said Brown has the athletic ability and skills needed to become a top college starter in the future, with an NFL upside. Now, with this major momentum, the Aggies are moving ahead towards building a solid recruiting class.

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But this is just the beginning, as Mike Elko is eying another five-star player for the 2027 class.

Mike Elko gains momentum with another 2027 recruit

After Texas A&M already got five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall, the team started gaining strong momentum with the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, Mark Matthews.

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Matthews arrived in College Station on Wednesday night and stayed for three days before leaving on Sunday afternoon. During his visit, he attended the Maroon & White Game on Saturday. This was his second visit in a short time, which showed that he was very interested in Texas A&M. His visit also helped the coaches build a stronger relationship with him.

Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said that Texas A&M is “surging” in trying to recruit Mark Matthews. Even though Miami is still seen as the favorite, Texas A&M was putting strong pressure and making the competition very close.

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One of the major reasons behind it is that offensive line coach Adam Cushing played an important role by staying in regular contact with top players. The program’s focus on family, team culture, and player development helped attract talented recruits. Because of this, Texas A&M put itself in a strong position to possibly get Mark Matthews in the future.

With all this momentum, there’s a high chance that Mike Elko’s team makes a solid finish with their 2027 recruiting class.