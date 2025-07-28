Mike Elko Urged to Break Texas A&M’s Long-Running QB Curse From the Jimbo Fisher Era

Texas A&M isn’t far off — just a few breakaway plays from turning potential into a serious playoff push. Under Mike Elko, the Aggies enter Year Two leading the pack of programs just outside the elite tier. Last season, all eyes were on the offense, but down the stretch, it was actually the defense that cracked under pressure. Now, with a healthier roster, a retooled offensive line, and Marcel Reed aiming to stabilize the QB spot, the pieces are coming together. But can they punch through the SEC gauntlet and crash the CFP?

On the July 27 episode of That SEC Podcast, TexAgs’ David Nuno didn’t hesitate when asked about Mike Elko’s CFP potential. “I think he will,” said Nuno confidently. While he currently sees Texas A&M as an 8-4 or 9-3 team, he pointed to last season’s near-misses — tight losses to Texas and Auburn — as proof the Aggies were closer than most think. “Had you beat Texas… you’re in the SEC Championship Game,” he noted. So, the takeaway? Elko’s on the right track, and if a few key moments hold A&M’s way, the playoff conversation might not be far off. But here’s the catch — Nuno’s optimism comes with a caution sign.

Well, Mike Elko’s Texas A&M heads into 2025 determined to end a frustrating trend that defined much of the Jimbo Fisher era — QB instability. From Haynes King and Zach Calzada to Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, and even Jaylen Henderson, the Aggies haven’t had a single QB finish a full season since 2020. So, the constant shuffle held back an otherwise talented roster. But with Mike Elko now at the helm and Marcel Reed locked in as the starter after flashing dual-threat potential last fall, there’s hope for change. And TexAgs’ David Nuno put it best, saying, “If he can get consistency at quarterback, I do think he’ll get this team in the playoff.” So, for Elko, solving the QB puzzle may finally be the breakthrough that turns promise into playoff reality. But what about the firepower surrounding Reed?

Here’s the thing: surrounded by a fully healthy offensive line, not just retooled, but rebuilt and ready, Marcel Reed has a real shot to lead Texas A&M into the Playoff hunt. Behind a veteran offensive line, he’s got a loaded backfield trio in Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, and Amari Daniels. Moreover, the Aggies also reloaded through the portal, adding electric playmakers like KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State. However, there is more to come.

Then there’s TE Amari Niblack. He brings big-play potential, rounding out a group that gives Reed the firepower to push A&M into playoff contention. As David Nuño said, when you’re strong up front on both sides of the ball, you’ve got a fighter’s chance. Add in Elko’s system, returning talent, and a defense with bite, and the Aggies may finally be built for a real run. But hold on, Jimbo Fisher had a sharp eye for QB talent—he just couldn’t keep them all.

“Unfortunately, there’s about five elsewhere,” said David Nuño, nodding to former A&M QBs like Zach Calzada, now at Kentucky, and Haynes King thriving at Georgia Tech. But the problem ran deeper than departures. “What coach wins when you’re constantly on your second or third quarterback?” asked Nuño. Okay, aside from Nick Saban or Kirby Smart, few can. Following that, under Fisher, A&M rarely got blown out, per Nuno. But under Mike Elko, Texas A&M’s turnaround is starting to turn heads.

Mike Elko has Texas A&M climbing the ranks

With just 35 days until kickoff, Mike Elko isn’t just game-planning; he’s building a future. Texas A&M’s 2026 class is surging, thanks to a summer recruiting blitz. Elko has landed one five-star and 21 four-star commits, including elite defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright. And the result? A&M sits at No. 5 in On3’s rankings and an eye-popping No. 3 on 247Sports. So, the Aggies aren’t just preparing for this fall—they’re stacking stars for the long haul. But Mike Elko’s recruiting momentum isn’t slowing down.

According to Rivals, Texas A&M has leaped past powerhouse programs like Alabama and Notre Dame. Well, the Aggies have secured top-tier talent, including EDGE Tristian Givens and two-way standout Brandon Arrington—both ranked in the nation’s top 30 by 247Sports. Add in four-star running back KJ Edwards, who committed in June, and it’s clear Elko’s personal touch with recruits and families is paying off.

Now, with a rising future and a present roster built to win, the big question looms—can the Aggies finally make a serious title run?