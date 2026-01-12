Mike Elko Uses Past Relationship to Bring Bill Belichick Protégé to Texas A&M

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M approached the portal, intending to strengthen the line of scrimmage, after their shocking CFP loss. The Aggies brought several OL and a few on the defensive side of the ball. At this stage, reports reveal that Texas A&M is likely to add one more DL using past ties from the North Carolina roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, UNC DL CJ Mims officially entered the portal on Sunday, January 11, one day after the portal move was announced. Bill Belichick’s protégé had his lone season with the Tar Heels and recorded 42 total tackles, 20 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, which is the second for UNC and sixth overall. He also has the second-highest overall PFF grade with 69.3.

Moments after the 300-pounder entered the portal, CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on X that CJ Mims is visiting Texas A&M on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was made clear that Mims’ connection to Texas A&M GM Derek Miller and director of player personnel Allen Gaudet IV, who helped land CJ Mims at ECU in 2021, was likely the factor behind getting him to College Station for a visit this weekend.

Before joining the Tar Heels, Mims spent three seasons with East Carolina (redshirting the first year) and posted 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two tackles, and two forced fumbles in three seasons combined. CJ Mims will enter the portal with one year of eligibility left.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a high schooler, Mims was a three-star prospect from West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina, and ranked as the top 50 overall players in the state.

CJ came at the right moment, as Elko lost DT Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim to the 2026 Draft and is on an active search for their replacements. He could be the most disruptive interior lineman, who had pressured the opponent’s quarterback 14 times this season. The Aggies already added Colorado’s Brandon Davis-Swain to the inner defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Losing CJ Mims is a big blow for Bill Belichick’s North Carolina, but it’s definitely not new, as there are 30 members from the roster who have already left for the portal.

Max Olson praises Mike Elko’s transfer portal success

After losing in the CFP quarterfinal, Mike Elko and his staff have been more focused on reloading than rebuilding the roster. They added numerous experienced transfer portal additions to carry the success into future seasons. Seeing Elko making big-time moves, ESPN writer Max Olson praises Elko for his approach to the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what it looks like when a program is committed to keep competing,” Olson said. “Mike Elko and his coaches were looking for experienced big men when the portal opened, and they have succeeded in winning quite a few battles for them.”

The Aggies have added four SEC starting offensive linemen through the portal to reload up front. They signed Anto Saka, who had only three sacks this season at Northwestern. But he was considered one of the most talented pass rushers in the portal to help replace Cashius Howell.

Besides them, Gibson and Byard are experienced starters who’ll bolster the secondary. It is worth noting that Olano converted two game-winning field goals for the Illini this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring the decisions of Cam Coleman and Isaiah Horton, the focus will shift to adding one or two more defensive tackles, including CJ Mims, to bolster the defensive line.