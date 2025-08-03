Mike Elko’s New QB Makes 3-Word Announcement After Ditching SEC Powerhouses for Texas A&M

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is coming after a momentous 2024 season, having achieved 8 wins. It was not an easy feat for a first-year head coach like Mike Elko, and that, too, in the SEC. Yet, the team successfully passed the LSU hurdle, defeating them 38-23, and also defeated top teams like Missouri and Florida. Now, riding on the same momentum, the head coach is pulling off recruiting exploits and has landed a crucial piece in his 2027 puzzle.

The exploits and the momentum can easily be seen with the Aggies’ 2025 recruitment class. Mike Elko finished the 2025 cycle having his class ranked 7th nationally and had 5-star commitments of players like Jerome Myles, Lamont Rogers, and Kevin Concepcion. Moreover, in the 2026 cycle, the exploits show again as the class is ranked 6th nationally, with commitments from 27 players already. So, Mike Elko decided to focus on the next frontier.

The head coach has finally landed a commitment from a 4-star, 92.60-rated quarterback (per ON3), Jayce Johnson, beating teams like Georgia, Florida, and Ole Miss. The player announced his commitment through an IG post with a three-word message. “IM HOME AGGIELAND #GIGEM👍🏾,” wrote Johnson as he posted an electric video of his whole journey and highlights from his high school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayce Johnson (@_ju7ce)

Johnson becomes the first player to commit for the 2027 cycle for the Aggies and is already ranked 3rd in his position and 64th overall. Standing at 6’3″ and 205 lbs, Johnson has the potential to become a lethal dual-threat QB, with years at high school still ahead of him. Moreover, even in the seasons he played for his Lowndes High, Valdosta, Georgia, the player has put in some electric performances.

Last year, which was Johnson’s sophomore season, he passed for 1,799 yards and threw 16 touchdowns. Cherry on top? The guy also added 318 rushing yards and quickly earned himself offers from 29 schools, including Mike Elko’s Aggies and others like Kirby Smart’s Georgia. Johnson’s commitment is nothing short of a coup for Mike Elko, as a Georgia native, the player was expected to land at UGA. Still, the road to his enrollment is quite long, and Mike Elko would need to keep him happy. That also means putting in performances season after season.

Mike Elko is touted to beat Texas and LSU in 2025

Mike Elko returns with his ace quarterback Marcel Reed behind the center. The QB passed for 1,864 yards and saved the season for Mike Elko after Weigman’s injury. Moreover, the dual-threat ability that Reed brings as he rushed for 547 yards is also remarkable, and that’s something that makes things much more optimistic for the head coach.

Olin Buchana of ‘TexAgs’ echoed how Texas A&M could exceed expectations and can win their marquee games against Notre Dame, LSU, and Texas. “There’s a part of me that feels that if A&M’s going to win one of those three games, that seems like the one, and that could change the trajectory of the season as well. That defense for Notre Dame is going to again, I think it’s a little dip before they get better by the end of the season. I’d rather catch him in the first five weeks than catch him in the last five for sure,” said Buchana.

The Texas game on 28th November will probably be the toughest for the Aggies, and it will take a lot of innovation to beat Arch Manning behind the center. As for Notre Dame and LSU? Both teams look well polished and ready on paper. But Notre Dame would be without their QB Riley Leonard, with an inexperienced CJ Carr behind the center. And to defeat Brian Kelly? A solid defensive showing would be needed.