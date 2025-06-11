Mike Elko’s Star WR Reportedly Banks $2.5M Weeks After NIL Damage Warning from Texas A&M Coach

Mike Elko probably didn’t expect his cautionary tale to come wrapped in maroon and white. Just weeks after raising the red flag on the long-term fallout of NIL and transfer portal chaos, his prized portal grab became a walking billboard with a multi million dollar tag.

For most players, the transfer portal is a fresh start. For KC Concepcion, it was a high-stakes business move. The former NC State WR didn’t just switch jerseys. He upgraded his entire brand. Across two seasons with the Wolfpack, KC Concepcion tallied 1,299 yards and 16 TDs while adding 356 yards and two scores with his legs. After winning ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023, he may have been a little quiet in 2024. But his value never dipped and neither did his marketing potential.

On June 10, On3nil revealed KC Concepcion’s offseason NIL value. Uploading his picture on Instagram, it included the words — “Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion has secured $2.5 million in NIL and roster value deals this offseason.” It was originally reported by Pete Nakos. That number is an inclusion of his NIL collective agreement with the Aggies and other brand deals that reads like a pro’s resume.

KC Concepcion struck deals with big brands like Topps, Call of Duty, Fanatics, ONIT, and Scuff Gaming. Also, rumors are spreading about a premium trading card deal and a popular sportswear partnership. But this isn’t just about slick branding. It’s the result of a calculated move by the star and his inner circle to prioritize both opportunity and integrity.

“A lot of people reached out during the transfer portal — and actually a little bit before — wanting to represent and negotiate certain collective deals,” KC Concepcion’s father Kevin said. “They said it would benefit my son and benefit the agency or agent. But what turned me off was when it became about percentages and money as the real interest, rather than helping my son.” They weren’t looking for sharks. They were looking for a support system and they found it with Mike Elko in College Station. But there’s an irony.

Mike Elko’s NIL warning now echoes louder

Mike Elko, the same man now coaching a millionaire sophomore, had just sounded the alarm about NIL’s long-term effects. At his spring presser, he didn’t sugarcoat it — “I think I heard somebody, I think it was Kirby [Smart], say that the long-term ramifications of this—when we look back at this period of what the development of young people looks like ten years from now—I think we’re going to be really embarrassed with what that actually looks like.”

The fear isn’t NIL itself. It’s the lack of structure. It’s the sense that while players are finally getting paid, the staging of their development is crumbling beneath them. “Everyone believes that the system currently is not working, and it’s not good for anybody,” Mike Elko added. Yet, here he is benefiting from the very chaos he warns about. And yeah, Texas A&M snagged a game-changer in KC Concepcion, both on the field and in the NIL arena.

Mike Elko and the Aggies are playing to win, and so is KC Concepcion. And at $2.5 million, the stakes have never been higher.