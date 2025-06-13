Mike Elko’s Texas A&M on High Alert as In-State Rival’s Triple Jackpot Strategy Confirmed

Ever since Mike Elko became the head coach for Texas A&M, things have been going quite smoothly for them. For instance, in 2024, the head coach finished with a 17th-ranked class in just three months after his arrival. Moreover, the 2025 class is also going into similar footsteps with Elko exceeding all expectations with an impressive 7th-ranked class. The focus now shifts to the 2026 cycle, and can Mike Elko stop their in-state rival from besting them again?

Yes, we are talking about Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns, who have reportedly tapped into their $40 million NIL collective and pulled off recruit after recruit. Just last weekend, they hosted several recruits in Austin, and guess what? They sealed down the commitments of three crucial targets. They were 4-star DL Dylan Berymon, Corey Wells, and Kohen Brown (WR). So far, Steve Sarkisian has landed a whopping 13 commits that also include Dia Bell, the 3rd-ranked QB, and Jermiane Bishop Jr, the 5th-ranked athlete. The bad news is, Sarkisian isn’t stopping here.

After sealing down those three commitments last weekend, the Longhorns’ head coach is hosting several other major targets this weekend. However, amongst them, two are five-star: Felix Ojo (OT) and Xavier Griffin (LB). The other priority target is Samuel Rosenborough, a four-star, 13th ranked offensive tackle in the country. Amongst these three targets, Griffin seems to be leaning heavily towards Texas, and Ojo can also seal his commitment.

“Steve Sarkisian heads into another big weekend that could see them continue to rise in the standings. It’s a list headlined by two five-stars in offensive tackle Felix Ojo and linebacker Xavier Griffin. Texas leads on the On3 RPM for Ojo, and nobody would be surprised if Griffin ended up in Austin as well,” reported ON3’s Steve Wiltfong. But these aren’t the only prospects Texas is hosting.

Apart from these three major targets, Steve Sarkisian is hosting a plethora of talented players. These include the 5th-ranked edge rusher, Bryce Perry-Wright, who is currently trending towards Miami. Then there is another 4-star edge rusher, Jake Kreul, who is currently keeping his options open with Oklahoma, OSU, and Florida leading and Texas at fourth.

Moreover, Sarkisian will also host Vodney Cleveland, the 11th-ranked DL in the country, and Jalen Lott, the 2nd-ranked incredible athlete from Lucas, Texas. That said, Sarkisian’s chances to land three top players in Felix Ojo, Xavier Griffin, and Samuel Rosenborough will surely hurt Mike Elko. And the Aggies’ head coach might be preparing a counterplan to tackle Texas’s aggressive recruiting.

Concern for Marcel Reed adds to Mike Elko’s woes?

Texas A&M last year went 8-5, which was decent considering Elko was in his first season. But the second season will demand higher expectations and improved results. Moreover, nothing less than 10 wins might be considered an improvement. The Aggies will also have some crucial players returning, including their ace quarterback Marcel Reed, and that gives them some confidence.

Analyst RJ Young remained optimistic for the 2025 season of the Aggies but still cautioned them on some of the problems of Marcel Reed. “We need Marcel Reed to develop as a passer, and he’s really streaky in that. But he might not have to with the tailbacks that they’re going to have at their disposal.” Still, the analyst remained hopeful and declared that Rueben Owens coming back is a big boost for Mike Elko. “Rueben Owens is back after a season that he missed with injury. That alone is going to make your backfield that much better.”

Marcel Reed last year passed for 1,864 yards and also rushed for 543 yards. The talent he showed last year was exceptional, but his efficiency needed to be better, and passing accuracy was also a gap on all three levels. Another thing that was pointed out was his durability at 6’2″ and 180 lbs, with many pointing him to work in the weight department. All in all, Marcel Reed isn’t exactly a raw product; he just needs a few finishing touches to light up the field this season.