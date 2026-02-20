Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Closing in on 5-star OL as Ole Miss and LSU Remain in Hot Pursuit

December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M head coach MIKE ELKO during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_002 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

There is a three-school SEC tug-of-war for 5-star OL Albert Simien. The No. 1 IOL in the 2027 class already has offers from blue-blood programs like Ole Miss, LSU, Notre Dame, and more. But a national recruiting insider says Mike Elko’s program has its foot in that door already, and Texas A&M is the team to beat.

“We’re talking to a source close to Albert Simien and then other sources with knowledge of the recruitment,” Steve Wiltfong said on February 19. “The source close to Albert says that Texas A&M is in the best spot going into the next round, which is spring visits and officials. The Aggies have done a fantastic job recruiting him and prioritizing him. And right now, they’re still the one.”

Spring visits are where relationships either tighten or crack. And Mike Elko has built this one carefully. But one of the top reasons why Texas A&M remains firm in the mix is the developmental aspect. Albert Simien plans to major in psychology, so academics matter, but when on the field, he’s watching the trenches. He knows OL coach Adam Cushing is back and that continuity counts. And the Aggies’ production backs it up.

Texas A&M allowed just 19 sacks this season and is sending three starting OLs to the NFL as likely second-day draft picks. Then there’s the personal touch that stood out for Albert Simien.

“Texas A&M makes me and my family feel special,” he said. “The coaches make us feel comfortable. I visited once on my dad’s birthday, and the whole staff knew it without us telling them. That showed us a lot. Coach Elko, Coach Cushing—the whole staff—they recruit me hard, they know me well, and that family feeling always stands out.”

That’s relationship recruiting done right, and that wins battles. But there’s another incident that intrigued the coveted prospect and it’s that 16-10 win over Auburn last September. Albert Simien was in College Station that night when the Aggies gave up four sacks, their highest total of the season, and rushed for over 200 yards. Five OLs graded out well in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. And that’s what lures elite players.

Albert Simien can also play DL. The 6’4″, 280-pounder out of Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston is athletic, versatile, and has legit NFL upside. And that’s the profile Mike Elko wants to see in future classes. Texas A&M may still need portal reinforcements for the upcoming season. But landing him would lock in long-term stability up front. Still, this isn’t over, as two other SEC schools aren’t backing down.

Ole Miss and LSU continue to fight for Mike Elko’s target

Ole Miss may not be among Albert Simien’s top three, but don’t count out the Rebels. Recruiting expert Frank Wilson has already made an in-home visit. He’s back in Oxford after four years at LSU, and now, he’s selling an opportunity under new head coach Pete Golding. But LSU, you can’t ignore Baton Rouge when a 5-star from Louisiana is concerned.

Lane Kiffin has been vocal about locking down Louisiana talent. The Tigers are swinging hard, reminding Albert Simien that staying home comes with legacy.

“The high schools here—it’s been great going to them and receiving the feedback,” he said. “They love football… The high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football. They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids… I’d love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.”

Albert Simien plans to visit all three programs during junior days this month, and that will be the next checkpoint. Texas A&M has momentum, Ole Miss has Louisiana ties, and LSU has home-state pull. Right now, Mike Elko’s Aggies are in front, but until they sign him, it’s unpredictable.