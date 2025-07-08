Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Emerges as 5-Star Threat to Alabama After New Recruiting Intel Surfaces

Texas A&M’s turning up the heat and making waves that are even catching Alabama’s attention. In Mike Elko’s first full offseason, the Aggies are dominating the 2026 recruiting trail like fireworks and landing on top talent. For now, five-star phenom Brandon Arrington leads the charge with a strong class of four-star commits. Elko’s recruiting pitch is resonating deeply, with recruits jumping on board. This is just the beginning; if July goes as expected, they could seriously challenge Alabama for the most five-star signees.

Well, there’s no doubt that Mike Elko’s recruiting success is making waves in college football. Their 2026 class is stacked with 24 commits. Now, what makes it even more interesting is the long list of blue-chip prospects they have on their team. There are 19 four-star and 3 three-star players on their team. But they only have 1 five-star. Yet they have the potential to surpass Alabama’s highest number of 5-star recruits position. Feels delusional, right?

Look, Kalen DeBoer’s team has 5 blue-chip prospects, and no other program has more than two. But with July recruitment in full swing, the winds might turn for Mike Elko’s program. And that’s really not something that DeBoer would like to hear. Talking about the Aggies’ 5-star recruiting pipeline on The Rivals, Steve Wiltfong launched a tough warning for Bama. “Look, they have been good a chance as anybody to finish number one because of that. And that starts with Lamar Brown, who’s going to commit later this week. Maybe LSU has the edge, but there have been times when A&M has been the favorite. He’s visited there seven times,” Wiltfong said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Aggies recently got verbal commitments from four-star linebackers Tank King and DaQuives Beck. So, the team’s already filled with key defensive playmakers, but they might just land another one. As Lamar Brown seems pretty hooked up with the program. He hit X and replied to Hayes Fawcett’s tweet where he was breaking DL Bryce Perry-Wright’s commitment to the Aggies. “Let’s team up and run the SEC,” Brown said. He even tagged Aggies commits Edge Jordan Carter, Tristian Givens, Jermaine Kinsler, and Perry Wright. So, if that’s not a sign, then what is?

AD

via Imago Credits: Imago

But it’s just the start of the list, as Steve Wiltfong further added up to it and said, “And then you got the number one receiver in the country, Tristan Keys, currently committed to LSU. There’s some buzz that’s starting to rise where Texas A&M and Tennessee may actually be better-positioned long-term.” Even though Tristen Keys is with LSU right now, teams like Miami, Tennessee, and Mike Elko’s Aggies are pushing hard to flip him. Let’s be real, who wouldn’t want a guy who recorded 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season?

If you think the list stops there, then you are so wrong. Texas A&M’s recruiting momentum continues, leading the race for top receiver Jace Matthews (Rivals’ No. 3), strongly pursuing four-star safety Tylen Wilson, and remaining a contender for four-star tight end Evan Jacobson, a versatile athlete who could play both football and basketball in College Station. But one commitment might turn their fate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Elko is edging towards another blue-chip prospect

Texas A&M’s recruiting surge continues to make waves as Mike Elko aims for the nation’s top class. For now, their 2026 class is at No. 3 by Rivals, but they’re targeting elite talent, particularly linebacker Tamarion Watkins of Northwestern High (SC). This guy has a perfect blend of exceptional athleticism and instincts, which can be a game-changer for Mike Elko’s team. And the best part? Texas A&M is now the frontrunner.

Even Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman predict the Aggies will land Watkins, who’s set to announce his decision July 14. While South Carolina, Miami, and Georgia remain contenders, the momentum strongly favors Texas A&M. Watkins seems impressed with the program, as he praised Mike Elko and his staff and said, “Just Coach (Jay) Bateman and his plan for me. I’m a safety right now. He’s telling me I can play a whole different position on the next level, but it feels like a different position. (Coach Mike Elko) He’s a proven winner. He took Duke in the time he was there and rose them to the top and came to A&M, and they were a success in the SEC.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of that, Watkins’ impressive production and versatility make him a highly desirable recruit. His junior season saw him record 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Landing Watkins would significantly bolster Texas A&M’s already elite defensive recruiting class, potentially placing it at the very top of the 2026 rankings.