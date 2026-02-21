Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Make Spring Game Announcement for Saturday

September 13, 2025, South Bend, Indiana, USA: Texas A&M Aggies head coach MIKE ELKO end of game an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies, under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend USA – ZUMA 20250913_mda_s367_449 Copyright: xMarcusxSnowdenx

September 13, 2025, South Bend, Indiana, USA: Texas A&M Aggies head coach MIKE ELKO end of game an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies, under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend USA – ZUMA 20250913_mda_s367_449 Copyright: xMarcusxSnowdenx

After teasing fans with their full spring practice schedule last month, the Aggies have finally given everyone something a little more concrete to get excited about. The team is gearing up for their big intrasquad showdown in Kyle Field, where returning stars, fresh faces, and a whole lot of energy will collide, giving fans a first real glimpse at what Mike Elko’s squad might look like this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Texas A&M is all set to hold their annual Maroon and White Game at Kyle Field on April 18. It’s the 15th and final practice of spring, a chance for the team to show off what they’ve been sweating through since March 20. Fans will get a first real peek at a team that’s looking very different from the one that went 11-2 last season. And the best part? Admission is free. All the details around parking and fan activities will be announced later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transformation this spring is hard to ignore. Mike Elko’s squad is saying goodbye to 15 starters and another 20 scholarship players. Some of them hit the portal while a few juniors are heading to the NFL. That’s a lot of turnover. It means this intrasquad scrimmage is really the first look at what the Aggies’ rebuilt roster looks like. Beyond losses, we have a ton of fresh energy too.

There are forty-two scholarship newcomers, almost the entire 2026 recruiting class of freshmen, along with all 17 transfers, ready to show what they’ve got. The only freshman missing is four-star TE Evan Jacobson, who’ll be joining the fold in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on last season and the players who graduated, Elko told the team: “I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away. From where this program was two years ago to where it is now… it’s made massive strides.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He added “Then I said to the guys coming back, there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys that are still here and still have time to play.”

After an insane 11-2 campaign that included a 7-1 mark in the SEC and the program’s first-ever CPF appearance, the stakes are extremely high. Fans are finally gonna get a look at if Aggies can bring back their defensive dominance. Last year, they were leading the nation in third-down stops and ranking near the top in tackles for loss and sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for now, let’s take a closer look at how the Aggies are reshaping their offensive line and what it means for spring practice and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M’s offensive shakeup

After going 11-2 season and making it to their first-ever CPF appearance, the Aggies knew they couldn’t afford to lose ground up front. But well, that’s exactly what happened this offseason. Five offensive linemen left including four starters, declaring for the NFL Draft. Suddenly, Mike Elko and his staff were staring at a massive hole in a unit that had been critical to last year’s success.

“It was important for us to go out and get some experienced competition to bring into that group, and we were able to do that,” Elko said about the transfers and newcomers.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there is redshirt junior Wilkin Formby,the big name in the bunch. The 6-foot-7, 324-pound tackle from Alabama started 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season. While Alabama slotted him more at guard, Elko is moving him back to his right tackle. “I think he’s a right tackle. I think he’s an elite right tackle,” Elko said. “If you watch him block the elite edges in this league, he does it really, really well.”

But its not just players moving around. OC Collin Klein left for a head coaching job at Kansas State. Texas A&M went in-house, promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to lead the offense. Elko is all in on the hire, praising Wiggins’ pedigree from Alabama and all the star players he has coached like DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. “What we have at home is a guy who is a really, really elite football coach,” Elko said. “He has been around a lot of elite systems… and has worked extremely hard in two years here to play a major role in the success on offense.”

Wiggins is now stepping into a role he’s never had before, but Elko seems totally confident he can handle it. “Play calling is new, but at some point you have to do it for the first time, and someone’s going to trust you to do it, and I certainly trust him to the highest level,” Elko said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a rebuilt o-line and a new OC settling in, all eyes will be on spring practice. Can the Aggies turn this offseason shakeup into another breakout season on Kyle Field?