Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Offense Draws Blunt ESPN Criticism After Ugly Missouri Loss: “Figure Out”

Texas A&M entered the Missouri matchup with some momentum from the Arkansas win. But the Aggies’ offensive struggles continued in Week 6 in a 6-27 loss. For Mike Elko, the defeat raised fresh questions about his team’s ability to deliver when the stakes rise.

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“Texas A&M, their offense, they have a lot to figure out,” CFB analyst Grey McLroy said on ESPN College Football on October 10. “They had 29 rushing yards, just 216 total. Tons of credit to Missouri’s defense, but goodness gracious, what is going on with your offense?”

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So far this season, Texas A&M has failed to live up to its preseason hype. Much of it comes down to how bad the Aggies have looked on offense. Against Missouri, Marcel Reed completed 19 of his 39 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions.

The run game was even worse. The Aggies had 29 rushing yards. In comparison, Missouri totally banked on its run game to get its drive going. The Tigers had 254 rushing yards. RB Jamal Roberts ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

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For the Aggies, the buck has to stop with Marcel Reed. The QB returned to College Station to complete the unfinished business from last season. However, the current state of Texas A&M may struggle to even get to bowl eligibility; forget repeating a return to the CFP.

The Texas A&M offense has struggled to score a touchdown twice in its last three games. Ahead of the Week 6 game, there was already some noise among the fan base about a change at the QB position. However, Mike Elko didn’t start backup Brady Hart and instead went with Reed.

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“It just doesn’t feel like that’s the move that would help us,” Elko told Travis L. Brown of BTX Sports. “I will do whatever I believe is the right thing for this team to do… We’re trying to figure out what the right thing to do is. That just doesn’t feel like the right thing at the moment.”

While Elko may continue to stand with his starter, the underlying stats present a grim picture of the offense. Against the Tigers, the Aggies managed just two first downs through three quarters. In the third quarter, Texas A&M had three yards of offense. And it’s not like this was the first bad performance from Reed. Even against LSU, he threw for just 106 yards and an interception.

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Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is also partly to blame. The first-year play-caller was tasked with maintaining the standards of the Aggies’ 2025 offense, which averaged 444.5 yards/game.

In the Aggies’ first two games, the offense looked fine. However, the trouble started against SEC competition. Both Kentucky and LSU exposed the unimaginative and predictable Texas A&M offense.

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In Week 7, Texas A&M has an opportunity to get back to winning ways against Citadel. But it will be similar to the Arkansas game. The only way the game will be talked about is if the offense keeps on struggling. The real test for Mike Elko’s team will be against No. 6 Alabama in Week 8 at Tuscaloosa.