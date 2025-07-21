Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Urged to Push 3 SEC Coaches to Hot Seat With CFP Prediction

Mike Elko got a taste of what Texas A&M could be in Year 1. Although the Aggies came out hot, racing to a 7-1 start, the wheels came off late, dropping 4 of their last five. These included a gut-punch loss to Texas at home and a heartbreaking defeat to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. Still, there’s a silver lining. Right now, with seven starters back on offense and eight on defense, Elko will coach a tougher, more seasoned team. So, the message in College Station? Last year was the foundation, now it’s time to level up. But Mike Elko didn’t sugarcoat the grind of rebuilding.

Speaking at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, he said, “I don’t think you can quantify how challenging year one truly is. When you have to go into a place and build everything; build culture, build a program, build scheme, build practice habits, build practice tempos, design, everything.” But Mike showed optimism for the upcoming season. “I and our staff are excited about the growth that will happen in year one and year two in our program.” That growth begins with sophomore Marcel Reed, who enters the season as the clear QB1. Senior lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams praised his pro-like mindset, saying Reed “always approached the game as a starter.” So, with key returners and a solid foundation, the Aggies are ready to level up. But here’s the kicker.

On the July 20th episode of That SEC Podcast, TexAgs insider Billy Liucci joined Cousin Shane and SEC Mike to break down the team’s path to the playoffs. With Mike Elko entering Year 2, expectations in College Station are sky-high. And Liucci made it clear: it’s time for the Aggies to shake things up in the SEC. “A&M needs to get some people rung up this year. I’ve watched a lot of A&M coaches get fired, and I don’t want any coaches to get fired, but we’re just talking about… just. Yeah, we’re trying to get buyouts paid.” Translation: Texas A&M has the talent and returning core to not just compete, but push a few big-name coaches onto the hot seat.

According to Liucci, Texas A&M has a chance to rattle the conference. He pointed to three big names the Aggies could pressure this fall. “So we, A&M could get coaches fired this year,” said Liucci. “Need to see some others. So, like, that’s why Elko and the Aggies need to knock off, put Hugh Freeze on the hot seat. They need to put Billy Napier on the hot seat. And there was another one, whom I think. Oh, Brian Kelly.” While Liucci doesn’t see LSU moving on from Kelly just yet, he did warn that expectations are creeping higher in Baton Rouge.

“Not that he would get fired, but like, if they don’t, I feel like if they don’t go to the playoffs, even at nine and three or worse. I feel like the people in Baton Rouge are going to go, ‘When are you going to go?’ And that next year the heat would be turned up,” he added. In short, Liucci believes Texas A&M could be the team that changes the temperature across the SEC. And there are good reasons for this optimism.

The Aggies are charging into year two under Mike Elko with confidence and continuity. With 15 starters returning, this team has stability. A rarity in today’s game. On top of that sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed has locked in the starting role and impressed the team with his maturity and command. So, with experience on both sides of the ball and a chip on their shoulder, the Aggies look ready to flip the script in 2025. Analysts are backing them for playoff contention as a dark horse.

Liucci went further on what kind of team Elko’s squad needs to be in 2025. “A&M needs to be the team that does that to people, not the other way around,” said Liucci. And his point? The Aggies could quietly build a standout season if they handle business against coaches on the hot seat. “Then you look up and you go, they’d have a really good season if you just handle these hot seat guys,” added the insider. Now, while Mike Elko tries to build a lasting legacy, rumors of a potential return by their former defensive end are circulating.

Mike Elko’s newest power move

The Aggies head coach is dealing with issues from players that are no longer on his team. Shemar Stewart, the former defensive end, drafted 17th overall by the Bengals, had been seen training with his old teammates. This is sparking chatter for a possible return to College Station. The first round pick can add further depth to the team and propel them further in 2025.

Here’s the thing, Shemar Stewart’s NFL debut is on hold. Allegedly, the holdout is due to a clause that could void guaranteed money for behavioral issues. And that’s why, rumors swirled about a shocking NCAA return. Further fueled by legal what-ifs and unlikely eligibility challenges. But Elko made things crystal clear, stating, “There’s no intention of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year.” For Mike Elko once you are drafted to the pros, you are not coming back.

In Year 2, Mike Elko is showing what a culture shift really looks like. From shutting down NFL return rumors to doubling down on development, his focus is clear. And with momentum, maturity, and the right matchups ahead, the Aggies aren’t just chasing wins, they’re chasing respect. If they play it right, other big programs in the SEC may start sweating.