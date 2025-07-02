Mike Gundy Backed to Bounce Back as National Analyst Dismisses Oklahoma State Doubts

When legends stumble, the spotlight turns even hotter—and right now, it sits straight on Mike Gundy. After twenty years of leading Oklahoma State football through the Big 12’s turbulent waters, a disastrous 3-9 season with a 0-9 conference record leaves his future uncertain. While many question if his time has passed, On3’s J.D. PicKell is a staunch defender, predicting a 2025 resurgence for Gundy and the Cowboys. PicKell believes in Gundy’s caliber as he backs the veteran to rewrite the narrative and reignite the program’s fire.

It’s strange how Mike Gundy — a symbol of consistency with a 169–88 record— is now under immense pressure. And what puts more pressure on them is FanDuel Sportsbook’s jaw-dropping +5000 odds to win in the conference, placing them in 14th position. This man led Oklahoma State to 18 bowl games in 20 seasons and holds the title of the program’s all-time winningest coach. But one brutal year has pushed them into a deep hole.

Despite recent setbacks and mounting pressure, J.D. PicKell remains a staunch supporter of Oklahoma State. “Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy—he’s a man. He’s—he’s well past 40. But I’m just like, I don’t see a world where they win three games again. I don’t see that happening. In fact, it’s not going to happen. I can guarantee you right now. I mean, it hasn’t happened the entirety of his career. The entirety of his career, he’s pretty much been an eight-plus-win kind of coach,” PicKell said on On3’s YouTube Channel.

Gundy himself responded to the disappointing season by dramatically overhauling his coaching staff, firing both his offensive and defensive coordinators—a first in his career. Doug Meacham now leads the offense, and Todd Grantham the defense. These hires signal a renewed urgency for 2025, as Gundy aims to revitalize Oklahoma State and modernize its offensive and defensive strategies.

Now, losing players like Ollie Gordon, Brennan Presley, Collin Oliver, and Nickolas Martin is a major blow, but Mike Gundy didn’t waste a single moment filling up his roster with talented players. He got in wide receiver Cam Abshire, who transferred in with a jaw-dropping record, throwing for 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 51 catches during his redshirt sophomore season. Then he also added quarterback Hauss Hejny, who transferred in from TCU, and then there’s Zane Flores, who gives OSU the much-needed depth around the center.

Let’s be real, with 22 new recruits and 40 transfer players, Mike Gundy’s team is set to thrive this season. So, when J.D. PicKell said, “Oklahoma State, I don’t see a world where they stay down,” he wasn’t bluffing. But despite the surge, there’s still pressure building on him.

More pressure builds on Mike Gundy

Facing mounting pressure, Mike Gundy begins the 2025 season with Oklahoma State aiming to recover from a historically poor campaign. The team’s downturn led to a restructured contract, reducing his annual salary by $1 million. However, his deal extends to 2028, with a substantial buyout: $15 million if fired within three years and $10 million in the final year.

Despite his financial cushion, the pressure on Gundy remains intense. For a long time, his status as the winningest coach and his Stillwater connections have defended him, but now, outcomes might matter more than loyalty.

Mike Gundy’s revised contract includes a clause requiring more fundraising involvement. His $1 million pay cut funds a new university revenue-sharing plan for student-athletes, reflecting the changing NIL landscape. This shows expectations extend beyond on-field success to encompass the business of college football. Now, what can you expect after last year’s stumble?

2024 turned out to be the second losing season of his tenure and the first since 2005, which is somehow a big concern. Despite a strong 12-6 bowl record and two Fiesta Bowl wins (2011, 2021), the lack of a College Football Playoff berth and only one conference title fuels criticism. Now that everything is at stake for Mike Gundy, let’s wait and see if he can turn J.D. PicKell’s prediction right or if this season turns out to be his worst season.