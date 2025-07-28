Mike Gundy Endures Double Standard in Kyle Whittingham Debate After Taking Drastic OSU Step

Even legends feel the pressure when things go wrong, and in 2024, Mike Gundy’s situation became critical. After two decades of leading Oklahoma State football through tough Big 12 games and achieving victories with his iconic mullet and determination, Gundy’s team stumbled, suffering a painful 3-9 season. His worst yet. Adding insult to injury, despite having a better win record compared to Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, he doesn’t receive the same consideration. Whittingham is given leeway, while Gundy faces heavy criticism. This puzzling disparity has left Cowboys fans and critics alike raising eyebrows.

Well, Kyle Whittingham and Mike Gundy represent the pinnacle of enduring success in college football. Whittingham has led Utah through 379 games, securing 167 victories in 253 games as head coach and eclipsing Ike Armstrong’s program record. His impressive tenure includes 17 winning seasons across two decades, highlighted by a remarkable 10-year run from 2014 to 2023. Gundy, similarly, has transformed Oklahoma State, amassing a school-best 169 wins over 20 seasons. With 18 bowl appearances and eight 10-win seasons, he has consistently elevated the standard of competition in the Big 12.

But despite the lead, Mike Gundy isn’t getting the respect Kyle Whittingham gets. And Oklahoma State’s insider Cody Stovall didn’t mince words before putting the entire favoritism out loud on Locked On Kansas State. “They don’t have a returning quarterback. Neither do we. They lost a bunch of pieces. So did we. Yet everybody’s proclaiming that Utah has a chance at winning the Big 12 because of whom? Kyle Whittingham. Mike Gundy has more wins than Kyle Whittingham, a higher winning percentage, and a better bowl record than Kyle Whittingham. Yet somehow Mike Gundy is not being afforded the same favoritism,” he said.

The favoritism is loud and clear. As CBS Sports ranks Kyle Whittingham second among Big 12 coaches, just behind Matt Campbell of Iowa State. While Mike Gundy falls to eighth. Even though Gundy has more wins and a history of program success, CBS surprisingly puts him at the top of their Big 12 coaches on the hot seat list this season. Meanwhile, Whittingham, fresh off a losing season, is a comfortable 13th. The difference is stark: one coach gets leeway, the other faces increasing pressure, despite a record that rivals or surpasses those ranked above him. Now you know what Stovall is talking about.

via Imago October 26, 2024: Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during a game between the Utah Utes and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20241026_zma_c04_660 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Even after a 5–7 finish in their inaugural Big 12 season, their first losing record in ten years, Utah’s expectations remain high for 2025. While Kyle Whittingham is coming off two less-than-stellar seasons, his track record is undeniable. Two consecutive Pac-12 championships and nearly two decades of consistent performance have solidified faith in his program. And the result? BetMGM has set Utah’s win total at 7.5, with the under slightly favored at -130 with +1000 odds to win the Big 12.

In contrast, Oklahoma State faces more tempered expectations. Despite Mike Gundy’s long-standing reputation for fielding competitive teams, the Cowboys begin with a projected win total of only 5.5 with odds of -185, indicating a doubtful view of their 2025 chances. Worst part? They are at +3000 to win the Big 12. So, now you know how much pressure is on Gundy’s shoulders. But despite that he is not giving up and making sure he answers back.

Mike Gundy’s massive step to revive his team

After a tough 2024, Mike Gundy didn’t stay idle. He overhauled his coaching staff, at first by dismissing both coordinators. “So I think Mike Gundy answered the call. There was a problem and we needed to address the issue. I’m gonna do something that is very uncharacteristic and I’m gonna fire everybody. I’m gonna rebuild everything from the ground up,” Cody Stovall said. That’s exactly what happened.

Mike Gundy got Doug Meacham who is now tasked with revamping the offense, while Todd Grantham aims to ignite the defense. This signals Gundy’s firm stance against complacency. He’s embracing change, setting the stage for 2025 with renewed vigor, updated strategies, and a determination to prove Oklahoma State’s continued competitiveness.

Look, Gundy’s message is clear: “We’re not finished,” and the staff changes strongly support that. On top of that despite losing key players like Ollie Gordon, Brennan Presley, Collin Oliver, and Nickolas Martin, Gundy aggressively targeted the transfer portal. He then went on to secure talents like Cam Abshire, a dominant wide receiver with 1,054 yards and 13 TDs on 51 receptions. Former TCU quarterback Hauss Hejny and Nebraska transfer Zane Flores also join, adding depth and competition to the quarterback position. Now, with a revamped roster and coaching staff, Mike Gundy’s team is ready for his comeback season.