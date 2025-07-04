Mike Gundy Faces Ultimate Test as Oklahoma State Stocks Drop After Phil Steele Verdict

Mike Gundy has been backing Oklahoma State football for two decades, but even legends face pressure when things go wrong. After navigating Big 12 challenges and building a reputation as the mullet-sporting architect of OSU’s success, Gundy hit a rough patch in 2024 with a disastrous 3-9 season, the program’s worst under his tenure. His grip on the Stillwater program feels less secure than it has in years. The worst part? With 40 new commits joining in 2025, the pressure is higher than ever. Gundy isn’t just rebuilding; he’s fighting to prove he’s still the right person for this job.

After 20 seasons, 18 bowl games, and becoming Oklahoma State’s winningest coach ever, his legacy is now uncertain. Last season’s winless 0-9 Big 12 record—their first since 1991—overshadows his accomplishments. The pressure intensifies with every defeat, putting Gundy under unprecedented scrutiny. But despite the pressure, Gundy didn’t flinch. He went straight to the portal overhaul and added 40 key recruits and 22 commits.

Despite the surge, there’s a lot of unproven talent on his team. But Oklahoma State’s insider Scott Wright didn’t think twice before pulling back the curtain on this bold and risky strategy behind the Cowboys’ massive roster overhaul. In a conversation with 365 Sports, Wright said, “He has relied so much during his career on finding the diamond in the rough in the recruiting process, giving him a couple of years to develop, and then all of a sudden, you know, it’s a Biletnikoff winner like James Washington, who was a two-star recruit out of a tiny little Texas town.” That’s a straight fact. This WR was named Offensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl in 2016. And on top of that, he ended his career with Oklahoma State, recording 226 receptions for 4,472 yards and 39 TDs.

So, even if Mike Gundy’s portal has yet to make an impact, there’s no doubt that he can shape them into a strong team. But Scott Wright didn’t just stop at that. “Guys like that, Justin Blackmon was another one that, you know, was from Ardmore, Oklahoma, a small school—Plainview. So, you know, he went and found these guys and developed them and hasn’t had to live on being a top-30 recruiting team year in and year out.” Even Blackmon ended his career with the Cowboys on a happy note. He recorded 253 reps with 3,564 yards and 40 TDs. On top of that, he’s also a Hall of Famer and a two-time Biletnikoff Award winner.

Let’s be real: a five-star recruit doesn’t always bring in a sure playoff berth with him, right? Just take QB Mitch Mustain, for example; after a rough career at Arkansas, he transferred to USC, but even there he couldn’t get a starting role. But despite all of it, doubt still looms over Mike Gundy’s future. Wright gives him an ultimatum, saying, “So he’s going to have to hit earlier on his high school recruits, and he’s going to have to kill it in the portal, which he’s had really good success in the portal for the most part.”

That’s not the only warning Mike Gundy and his team are facing.

Mike Gundy is facing immense pressure

The Big 12’s unforgettable 2024 season culminated with four teams tied at 7-2 in conference play, battling for the championship. Arizona State and Iowa State emerged victorious via tiebreakers, sending the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff. Anticipation for the 2025 season is high, as multiple teams aim to challenge Arizona State’s reign. The race for the title is wide open, promising another exciting and unpredictable year in the Big 12.

The worst part? Phil Steele’s preseason Big 12 rankings have Arizona State at the top, but Oklahoma State is at the bottom. This reflects their dismal 3-9, 2024 season, their worst in twenty years under Mike Gundy. Imagine a coach with a 169-88 career record with just one losing bowl season since 2005 sitting at the bottom of the rankings.

But here’s the kicker: after a disappointing showing, Mike Gundy was forced to accept a $1 million pay cut in a restructured contract, adding mentoring duties for his eventual replacement. A significant buyout protects Oklahoma State, but another poor season could mean a coaching change. So, now with an unproven roster and a preseason ranking blow, it’s a do-or-die situation for Mike Gundy and his team. Let’s wait and see how he bounces back from it.