Mike Gundy Forced to Take Drastic Measures as He Addresses Hauss Hejny Injury

Mike Gundy is no longer sitting on a comfy throne. He’s fighting to keep his job. Last season’s disastrous 3-9 record destroyed Oklahoma State’s reputation for success and made fans question the coach, who was once a symbol of stability. This collapse necessitated a roster overhaul, damaged his track record, and significantly increased the pressure for the 2025 season. But Gundy fired back in Week 1, leading the Cowboys to a decisive 27-7 victory against UT Martin. While the win offered a glimmer of hope, it also compelled him to take some bold actions to keep the team’s momentum alive.

After 20 seasons, 18 bowl appearances, and solidifying his legacy as Oklahoma State’s most successful coach, Mike Gundy encountered his biggest challenge. Last season’s winless 0-9 Big 12 performance loomed large, amplifying the pressure with each mistake. Gundy, however, kept his team focused, leading a rebuilt squad riddled with uncertainties to a season-opening victory. On the field, Sam Jackson V shone, making key plays that energized the offense.

That’s right. In his final season, Jackson is already turning heads with his exceptional play. And his performance against UT Martin showed it. During the second quarter Jackson was about to throw a pass, which shows his skills might be used both ways. And even Mike Gundy’s doubling down on the same. “So there are different ways to do it, you know. We had that play where he can get a football and throw it. You know, you guys know, he played all your quarterbacks on the West Coast and then played a little bit at TCU. So you should be able to use it different ways,” Gundy said after the game in a media interaction.

Sam Jackson V has moved on from tossing questions about being a “fifth quarterback” since he’s no longer in that position. Having played at TCU, Cal, and Auburn, the former four-star dual-threat QB has transitioned to wide receiver at Oklahoma State. The interesting part? While OSU’s four current quarterbacks haven’t thrown a college pass, Jackson actually has the most experience at the position, having thrown for over 600 yards and 5 touchdowns as a quarterback. It’s quite a story.

But he’s not the only player who made an impact. After Hejny was injured in the second quarter, Zane Flores took over and quickly energized the offense, hitting seven of his first eight passes to set up a field goal. Both teams then struggled to gain ground, exchanging possessions, while OSU’s defense forced several punts. Flores’s sharp passing and smart decisions helped the Cowboys keep a two-score lead going into halftime, as they balanced aggression with a steady approach.

In the second half, Oklahoma State’s defense stepped up, with a key interception by Kale Smith in the fourth quarter stopping a Skyhawks drive. Flores then connected with running back Sesi Vailahi for a nine-yard touchdown run after an earlier pass was overturned, effectively securing the 27-7 victory. OSU’s mix of a dual-threat quarterback, a defense that capitalized on opportunities, and strong execution helped them overcome their opening-game issues from last season, establishing a positive outlook for the season. Even though the team won, it cam with a big price and that’s losing their talented QB1 Hauss Hejny.

Mike Gundy’s clear verdict on Hauss Hejny’s injury

OSU announced Tuesday that Hauss Hejny would be the starting quarterback, ahead of redshirt freshman Zane Flores, although both were supposed to play. Yet Hejny, standing at 6 feet and weighing 206 pounds, injected speed and agility into the Cowboys’ offense. Last year at TCU, he redshirted but still played in four games, running 15 times for 65 yards without attempting a pass. Well, Hejny had initially committed to TCU under OSU’s new offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham. But he followed Meacham to Stillwater in December, maintaining consistency in his development and learning Meacham’s offensive strategies.

But who would have thought that in his very first game, he would face a major setback? Gundy’s team secured the win, though the performance became lackluster after the first quarter. The worst part? There’s no sure timeline of his return, as Oklahoma State’s insider Eric Bailey hits X with Mike Gundy’s update on Hejny’s situation. “I won’t give injury updates either way,” Mike Gundy said. “I don’t know; I never will know about those until the next day, anyway, but both of those guys weren’t in a position to come back. But I’ll know more on it later.” Looks like Gundy’s job got a lot harder despite the win.

While Gundy typically doesn’t offer injury specifics post-game, he’s suggested extended absences for injured players in the past. His lack of comment on Hejny might mean a quicker return. In a mere three drives, Hejny completed 5 of 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, plus 27 rushing yards. He leads the Cowboys in both passing and rushing at halftime, despite limited playing time, demonstrating his importance to the offense. Now, as the season unfolds, let’s wait and see how things turn around for the team.