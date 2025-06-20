Mike Gundy Gets Blunt Message on Oklahoma State as Stance on $28M Future Cleared

Sometimes, a violent storm even uproots the strongest trees. And that’s what’s happening with Oklahoma State’s HC. Two decades at the helm isn’t just tenure—it’s proof of staying power and grit. “You have continuity and you have structure. You have what you call consistency,” said Mike Gundy, a coach who defines stability with a stellar 169-88 record and only one losing season since 2005. But last season threw a curveball. An embarrassing 3-9 finish has thrown the program into turmoil, raising serious questions about the future. With playoff hopes hanging by a thread and a roster overhaul wiping away, the pressure is intensifying. Now, it all comes to a single question: can he overcome the blitz and deliver?

This is a do-or-die year for Mike Gundy, as his two decades of dedication crashed down after a dismal 2024 season. The Cowboys ended with a humiliating 0-9 finish in the Big 12, their first since the 1991 blowout, where they failed to secure a single conference victory. And then his hefty $28 million paycheck? That’s just added pressure. When a team invests $27.5 million over four years with a $125,000 annual raise, expectations don’t just rise—they roar. And their inexperienced team is what’s making it worse for them.

Mike Gundy has done a major recruiting haul this season with 22 commits and 40 transfers. He even got Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham as Oklahoma’s new coordinators. But even if the talent is immense, it’s still unproven. And 365 Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah is highlighting the same. “By the way, this was not an untalented 3–9 team. Ollie Gordon’s gone. Brennan Presley is gone. You know, Collin Oliver is gone. Nickolas Martin is gone. These are really good Big 12 players that they’re going to have to go into 2025 without. And on top of that, they replaced essentially every single assistant on the roster, including both coordinators,” Shehan said.

That’s right—those weren’t just any players. Despite a tough season, running back Ollie Gordon still excelled, rushing for 880 yards, catching 29 passes, and scoring 13 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brennan Presley also contributed significantly, with 90 receptions for 767 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, defensive end Collin Oliver was a standout, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors three years in a row (2021-2023), proving his consistent excellence. And linebacker Nickolas Martin stepped up, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. Losing that much talent explains the heightened expectations—the team was strong, and so are the expectations for the future.

Now, all these players might have moved to the NFL, but Mike Gundy has made sure his team has key pieces. He added WR Cam Abshire from the portal. This guy posted over 1,600 yards in his first two seasons with Emory and Henry University, and he is coming off a redshirt sophomore season of 1,054 yards with 13 TDs on 51 catches. Then there’s TCU transfer Hauss Hejny joining Zane Flores in the QB room. But that’s still a huge change. “So the DNA of this program is essentially gone outside of the guy at the top. And it’s just a lot, to me, to think that with so much turnover, with so many new faces, with so few proven commodities, that this is going to be a team that’s going to be able to bounce back,” Shehan highlighted.

Then comes the worst part. Shehan lands Mike Gundy with a tough reality check. “So I think that this team is a bottom-tier Big 12 team until further notice. And if that does happen—I mean, look, I don’t know what it even looks like to fire Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State—but I think that some difficult conversations will probably take place,” he said.

Sure, there’s a lot of pressure on Mike Gundy this season with a new roster altogether, but it’s not like he didn’t test them in real-time.

Mike Gundy’s major move to secure the Cowboys’ future

Coach Mike Gundy held a full-scale spring game for Oklahoma State. Unlike many college football programs like Nebraska, Ohio State, and Texas that played it safe by not having a spring game because of transfer portal changes and new rules, Gundy took a different approach. “No halftime, just three 15-minute quarters. We’ll split teams, split coaching staffs, and we’re keeping score. Winners get steak and lobster. Losers? Hot dogs,” Gundy said, putting the fun back into fundamentals.

With over thirty new players, Gundy saw this as a crucial evaluation. He made it clear this wasn’t just for show, it for a better understanding of his team. “This is their shot to show what they can do,” Mike Gundy emphasized. The spring game allowed him to assess talent in action, rather than waiting until the fall.

To Gundy, holding a real spring game was an obvious choice. “The players want this. The fans want it. And I need it to evaluate the roster. It just makes sense,” he said. While on the hot seat, Gundy’s gamble turned a spring tradition into a bold statement— Oklahoma State welcomes change and is ready to play. Now, let’s wait and see if this spring move can turn doubts into victory or not.