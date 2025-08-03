Mike Gundy Just Dropped OSU QB Plan as He Pushes NFL Model to Fix College Football

Mike Gundy isn’t backing down anymore. Following a disastrous 3-9 season in 2024, the worst of his two decades at Oklahoma State, the pressure in Stillwater is immense. Yet, Gundy’s entering fall camp with a renewed determination and a fresh perspective. Armed with an overhauled offense and a wide open quarterback competition, he’s taking his time with the decision. “May the best leader win” seems to be the motto. No relying on past success. Gundy is staking everything on competition and accountability. The aim is to rebuild the Cowboys into a formidable team, one hard-fought play at a time.

No one’s got more to prove this year than Mike Gundy. His job security is in serious jeopardy. Fan discontent is growing. Exit rumors are intensifying, and BetMGM’s projected 5.5 win total for OSU only adds to the tension (though the +146 over odds might appeal to some). In short, Gundy needs a turnaround, and for that he needs a QB who can make an immediate impact. But it looks like there’s no one stepping up anytime soon.

Even when the stakes are pretty high, Mike Gundy remains tight-lipped. Sticking to his stance of not naming a QB1. As he stated at OSU’s media day, “I can’t put a timeline on it until I know when it will happen, and I don’t know that. So we could very well end up playing two (quarterbacks) in the first game,” Gundy is not opposed to the possibility of playing two quarterbacks in the opener against UT Martin. While Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores compete, neither has clearly emerged. Gundy isn’t dismissing any option, including a dual-QB system, as the competition remains fierce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spring camp played out as Mike Gundy foresaw. Two quarterbacks entered the transfer portal, leaving Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny to compete for the starting job at Oklahoma State. The catch? These two have only seen 18 combined college snaps and haven’t attempted a single pass. And now Mike Gundy’s make or break season may depend on these untested quarterbacks.

AD

Look, Zane Flores, entering his third year in Stillwater, has a lot to prove. He stepped up last year when Bowman and Rangel were injured. But he suffered a leg injury himself that ended his season by Week 8. After surgery and a medical redshirt, Flores is now fully healthy. He now has a clear path to becoming QB1. The hype surrounding him hasn’t faded either, with Ari Wasserman calling him a “gem” in 2023. Expectations are sky-high.

Then there’s Hauss Hejny, on the other hand, who’s bringing in a completely different energy into the offense. Following a subdued freshman year at TCU, he reunited with OC Doug Meacham at OSU. This provided him with an advantage in grasping the new scheme. Hejny excels in the chaos. He’s a mobile playmaker, capable of transforming broken plays into memorable highlights. If Meacham can tailor the offense to his strengths, Hejny might just surprise.

But let’s be real, both quarterbacks are unproven. And for a team with aspirations in the Big 12, relying on them is a major risk. So, it makes sense when Mike Gundy says he might use both of them. Now, along with his QB situation, Gundy is also actively voicing out his opinion on the revenue-sharing model in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Gundy’s bold remarks on NIL turnaround

The College Sports Commission (CSC) is trying to be the new authority in town, officially kicking off operations this summer. Their goal? To bring some order to the wild world of NIL deals and revenue sharing. Established as part of the NCAA v. House settlement, the CSC is now tasked with approving NIL transactions and managing the July 1 revenue-sharing plan. But not everyone is sold on this new setup, particularly Mike Gundy.

Gundy didn’t hold back his bold opinion on the entire revenue-sharing model. “The CSC is scared right now, right?” Gundy said. “I mean, what power do they have? They’re already being sued.” While not technically sued, the CSC has faced legal challenges. Attorneys are arguing its initial guidelines didn’t fully comply with the House settlement. In response to the criticism, the CSC adjusted its stance, clarifying that collectives can continue paying athletes, provided these payments serve a “valid business purpose.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the CSC in place, the turmoil persists. Coaches are swamped, the transfer portal remains unpredictable, and NIL complexities endure. And Gundy’s issue goes beyond a simple error. He directly questions the entire structure. “You gotta get one person in charge, and then they gotta get the four power people in room, and they all gotta start talking about equality and how can we revenue-share across the country,” Gundy said. “We follow the NFL pattern. If you’re not going to make them employees and collective bargain, I get it. But how are we going to fix it? That’s just the way I see it.” His solution? Follow the NFL blueprint.

If the system isn’t going to allow collective bargaining or formal employment, there’s still a need for a centralized leadership. But Mike Gundy isn’t alone in advocating for a commissioner figure. During the offseason, Penn State’s James Franklin voiced a similar sentiment, suggesting Nick Saban as the ideal candidate. Franklin called the Alabama icon the “obvious choice” to lead the charge. And frankly, fan sentiment aligns. A respected, seasoned leader who’s not afraid to make tough decisions could be the unifying force college sports desperately needs in this new era.