Fired College Football Coach Returns for Strange Final Act After 30 Years of Service & $75M Compensation

For almost two decades, 58-year-old Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy steered the Cowboys to excellence. In September 2025, it all came to an end. The poor start to the season proved to be the final straw. Despite being fired, Gundy hasn’t completely severed his ties with the program.

The official X handle of the Oklahoma State hockey team shared a video featuring their former head coach. Clad in Oklahoma gear and a visor, Coach Gundy is seen rallying fans to attend the Cowboys’ hockey game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 28, next year.

“Oklahoma State fans, I’m here in your hockey school now,” he says, facing the camera. “How about that? Oklahoma State hockey. You guys better get your tickets right now to Bedlam, February 28. I need to come see that myself. I’m excited. I like me some hockey. I’m fired up.”

The date this video was shot is unknown. It is possible that Gundy recorded this video when he was still the head coach of the program. However, it feels somewhat unusual for Oklahoma State to use Mike Gundy’s face to rally the fans. However, given his history with the Cowboys, it’s no surprise that they’d use the greatest coach in their history to boost support for their hockey team.

Gundy arrived at Stillwater in 1986 and became the starting quarterback in his freshman year, leading the team to 10-win seasons and bowl victories. By the time he completed his collegiate career, he was the all-time leading passer in the program’s history, as well as in the Big Eight Conference. That legacy continued when he took on the coaching role.

Mike Gundy’s popularity at Oklahoma State

After his college career, Gundy remained at his alma mater as the wide receivers coach, sporting his popular mullet. He had two separate stints, eventually returning as the head coach. Over the years, he received multiple opportunities to leave Stillwater. But his heart and soul belonged at the sidelines of the Boone Pickens Stadium, and so he stayed.

“He’s wanted to stay there,” his brother, Cale Gundy, recalled in a conversation with Fox Sports. “There’s been other people that have called. There’s been other opportunities. But his heart is with that place.”

After guiding the program for 20 years, the former Cowboy faced the final verdict on September 23, following a 12-19 upset loss against Tulane. Just 24 hours prior, he had promised his ‘100% intention’ to remain with the program.

“When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I’ve put my heart and soul into this,” he shared. “And I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don’t want to do it or if somebody else says we don’t want you to do it.”

However, Oklahoma State had decided on new leadership, and losing at Tulane at home after decades was deemed unacceptable. “We are grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best.” Although Gundy is not officially part of the Oklahoma State family, he still bleeds orange, staying true to his motto, ‘I love what I do.’