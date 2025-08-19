After Hugh Freeze Suspends Auburn Freshman, Another College Football Program Announces Dismissal

Two coaches, two programs, and the pressure’s already on before Week 1. One is Hugh Freeze, who’s entering Year 3 with the heat turned up, bringing in a boatload of talent—26 signees and 20 transfers—and hoping a new quarterback can right the ship after last season’s struggles. The other is clawing its way back from a brutal 3-9 season, adding over 40 newcomers, only to make headlines by cutting a transfer just weeks before the season opener. Adding to the drama, the first program suspended a highly touted freshman just days earlier. The takeaway? Pressure can sharpen decision-making, but mistakes cut deeper.

So, who’s the other coach? It’s Mike Gundy, and his Oklahoma State program is suddenly in a tough spot. After a disappointing 3-9 season in 2024, his worst at OSU, the coach who once made OSU a Big 12 powerhouse is now facing intense pressure. He’s dealing with a massive roster turnover, including 49 transfers in 2025, and recently made headlines by dismissing former Miami transfer safety Zaquan Patterson just before the season.

This move only adds to the speculation: Is Gundy stabilizing the team or making things harder on himself? Patterson joined OSU with high hopes after playing 12 games for the Hurricanes as a freshman in 2024, recording 19 tackles (15 solo) and three pass breakups, and even starting in the Pop-Tart Bowl against Iowa State. And letting go of a talent like that sure raises many questions.

Patterson initially entered the transfer portal on April 25, departing Miami amicably. He clarified his decision, stating, “It just was not the right place at the right time. It has nothing to do with the program. Mario Cristobal and everyone in that facility are great people. I want to thank all the Canes fans as well. They’ve been a big part of my support. They made me feel at home. From the day I committed to now, they all showed major love.” He heavily considered Florida and Ole Miss before committing to Oklahoma State on May 8. But that move went south real soon.

Coming out of Chaminade-Madonna High, Patterson was a top-rated safety in the 2024 class—ranked as the No. 63 overall recruit by 247Sports, a top-five safety nationally, and among the top-10 in Florida. Before beginning his career at Miami, he had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, and LSU. What’s worse is that even after admitting the NIL move to secure players for the transfer portal, Oklahoma State made this massive step. “This portal class from January is the first class that we ever bought,” Gundy said on Andy and Ari On3. “We had not bought portal kids. That hurt us the last year or so from a depth standpoint.”

But it looks like letting go of Patterson was already on the cards for Mike Gundy. They didn’t just stand pat with Patterson this offseason; they bolstered the safety position through the transfer portal, bringing in Mordecai McDaniel (Florida/Charlotte), DeAndre Boykins (UNC), and JUCO transfer Jeremy Cook Jr. With returners such as Landyn Cleveland, Cameron Epps, David Kabongo, Dylan Smith, and Parker Robertson, the team still has plenty of depth. However, losing Patterson is tough, particularly so close to the August 28 season opener against UT-Martin.

Now, with Mike Gundy’s head-scratching move, there’s Hugh Freeze, who took a similar decision but with a twist.

Mike Gundy follows Hugh Freeze’s footsteps

Hugh Freeze is taking a firm stance. Auburn has suspended freshman DL Antonio Coleman indefinitely for violating team rules, marking the third Tiger disciplined this offseason. LB DJ Barber was dismissed after a felony marijuana charge, followed by TE Hollis Davidson’s weed arrest and subsequent suspension—though he’s now back practicing, not yet for games. Now, Coleman joins them before even playing a down.

This one hurts, as Coleman wasn’t just any recruit; he was a Top247 prospect who flipped between Alabama and Auburn multiple times before ultimately signing with the Tigers. At 6’1 and 256 pounds, he’d already transitioned to defensive tackle in camp and appeared ready to contribute immediately. Ranked the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 19 defensive lineman in the 2025 class, Coleman established himself as a disruptive run defender, recording at least 13 tackles for loss in each of his last three high school seasons.

During an interview on WKRG’s Southeast Sports+, Freeze highlighted the importance of discipline in his program. “I love our players,” Freeze said. “I love Antonio. We’ve got a couple. When they go against the rules, there have to be consequences. This is real life.” He explained that ignoring mistakes wouldn’t ready his players for the pressures outside of football.

Freeze didn’t specify Coleman’s infraction but mentioned he tries to balance forgiveness with accountability. Coleman, a local recruit from Saraland High School, joined Auburn’s 2024 class. His suspension presents an early hurdle for a defensive line already seeking more players. Freeze reiterated that instilling discipline is key to teaching responsibility.

Now, both coaches stand at a crucial juncture in their college careers. Does this move make sense?