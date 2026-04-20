Mike Gundy’s Son Gives up on Football Coaching; Takes up New Profession

No matter what a child wants to do in their life, parents always stay by their side. And Mike Gundy just proved the same. After Oklahoma State moved on from Gundy, his son Gunnar Gundy also parted ways with program. Now, Gunnar is making a massive career transition, moving into a new direction and starting his own lawn company.

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“It’s that time of year! Stillwater & Perkins, if you need lawn care, call Hometown Cut! My son, Gunnar, is building his client base & can be reached at 405-338-5003 or hometowncut.lawn@gmail.com,” Oklahoma State’s former head coach Mike Gundy said on X.

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Gunnar’s football career took a wilding path. He walked on at a Oklahoma State as a quarterback, played three seasons as a backup, then transferred to Division II Emporia State for the 2024 season, where he threw for 2,751 yard and 23 touchdowns and set the program’s single-game passing record. He returned to Stillwater in January 2025 as a quality control assistant for quarterbacks. When his father was fired eight months later, that role also changed.

Now, just like any other proud father, Mike Gundy also came in to support his son. He shared the poster of Gunnar’s work with all the services that his company will provide and even mentioned the reasons to choose them.

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The Hometown Cut is a lawn care business that will offer simple outdoor services like lawn mowing, edging and trimming, weed removal, cleaning up tree limbs, removing natural yard waste, and power washing. They focus on giving good and reliable service. With years of experience, they aim to be a trusted local business that people can depend on.

Since Gunnar is from the local area, the business promotes itself as friendly, trustworthy, and connected to the community. The contact details are also mentioned on the poste. For people who want these services, they can reach out to Gunnar Gundy via phone or email. Well, this is a massive transition from leaving an entire career in football to starting something from scratch.

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But can we blame him? After Mike Gundy’s move from the team, there was nothing much for him to do there. Plus, with less experience in coaching, there was a very low chance for him to join any other team as a staff member. Just so you know, Gunner Gundy’s football career was not that great either. He had limited reps on the team and just recorded 449 yards with 4 TDs and 4 interceptions at Oklahoma State.

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So, with that inconsistent record, it was a better option for him to search for an alternative career. It’s not like he is the first one to make such a transition from football to another career. Terry Bradshaw was a football quarterback, but after he stopped playing, he started working on TV. He became a well-known analyst and entertainer, talking about games and entertaining fans.

Nasir Adderley also left football for some time. He retired at a young age and focused on his health, family, and business. Later, he decided to return to football. Just like them, even Gunner Gundy can establish a name for himself and can make a return later on.

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But Gunner is not the only “Gundy” who made a career switch. His father did the same, but somewhat in ways to still stay in touch with football.

Mike Gundy’s major career move after getting fired

Mike Gundy was fired as Oklahoma State’s head coach during the 2025 season after the team got off to a poor 1–2 start. But despite stepping away from coaching, he did not completely make his move away from football. Instead, he took a new media role and stayed connected to the sport in a different way.

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He joined ESPN’s Coaches Film Room during the College Football Playoff MegaCast for the national championship game. On the show, he appeared alongside other former head coaches like Steve Addazio, Dave Clawson, and Gene Chizik. The program was hosted by Zubin Mehenti, and rules analyst Jerry McGinn was also part of the panel.

This appearance was one of Gundy’s first major public roles since leaving Oklahoma State, showing his shift from coaching to media work. Now, it’s yet to be seen if Mike Gundy also takes up the media gig as Nick Saban did with ESPN completely or plans to return to the football field.