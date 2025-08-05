Mike Locksley Comes Clean on Big Maryland Decision as HC Scrambles for Major Damage Control

2025 is shaping up to be a weird year in college football when it comes to play calling. On one hand, you’ve got coaches like Brent Venables and Billy Napier clinging tightly to their signature play-calling role, while someone like Mike Norvell has boldly stepped away from calling plays himself. Now, add another name to that list, a coach who’s handed over his play-calling duties, signaling yet another shift in how coaches manage their offense this season.

So who’s making this shift? It’s none other than Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, a man who’s worn many hats but has built a reputation as a fierce play-caller. Now, he’s stepping back, passing the play-calling reins to his offensive coordinator while carving out a new role that’s less about calling the shots in the huddle and more about ensuring his team’s weapons get the ball in the best ways possible.

“I think because of Pep has been one of my closest friends in the coaching business,” Locksley shared on Big Ten Football, referring to offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. “I’ve known Pep since he was at Howard University as a 28-year-old offensive coordinator. We’ve built a lot of systems together. For the last 25 years, we’ve talked ball a lot. We’ve vacationed a lot. I know him, he knows me, and understands the system that I want to run.” Locksley’s trust in Hamilton is deeply grounded in friendship, shared football philosophy, and decades of collaboration. Pep Hamilton is known in coaching circles for his innovative approach that blends pro-style concepts with spread offense elements, striking a balance between structure and creativity. His offense is designed to maximize the talents of playmakers on any roster, emphasizing timing, spacing, and quarterback development.

Locksley continued, “Having him here has allowed me maybe to be another set of eyes for him. I’ll be involved in the day-to-day game planning, helping as an extra coach, but he’s going to call it. And I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he’ll get us in the right type of place that fits what we have.” Why won’t he? Hamilton has developed his reputation over the years as both an NFL and college offensive coordinator, most notably for his quarterback work and creative scheming. He’s recognized for using motion, nuanced route combinations, and a diverse run-pass balance to keep defenses. His resume is so impressive, any coach would give him the reins to their offense with eyes closed.

But the shift is about finding the balance between leadership and letting go. Locksley emphasized the one non-negotiable: making sure his playmakers get touches on the field. “The big thing for me is making sure that our playmakers touch the ball, and if we do that, I’ll stay out of the way.” There’s a confidence there that sometimes stepping back can be just as important as taking charge. It’s a classic coaching dance. Knowing when to push, when to pull, and how to let trust do its work for the team.

For Maryland fans and college football lovers, watching this collaboration unfold will be fascinating. Can Locksley’s shift unlock new creativity for the Terrapins’ offense? Will Hamilton’s play-calling style inject fresh spark while still honoring Locksley’s vision? At the end of the day, the question is simple but powerful: When a coach trusts his staff enough to ‘stay out of the way,’ how much better can the team get? This unfolding story on Maryland’s sidelines is worth watching because sometimes leadership means knowing when to hand over the reins and backing it up with confidence every step of the way.

Locksley opens up on last year’s challenges

Last season was a tough one for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who candidly shared at Big Ten Media Days that he had, in his own words, “lost his locker room.” The shifting landscape of college football, dominated now by NIL deals and revenue sharing, presented new challenges in managing team dynamics and player compensation. Locksley admitted the difficult balancing act of deciding who to compensate and how much, especially when weighing the needs of freshman players against veteran leaders. “Last year was tough on me as a coach,” he said. “I had to decide whether to pay a freshman or a third-year leader who took me to two bowl games.” The issue of “haves and have-nots” weighed heavily on him, threatening team chemistry and trust.

But what’s striking is how Locksley confronted those challenges head-on with transparency. Following the season, he personally met with every player to address these issues openly. “This was the first time you guys heard about it, but right after the season in January, when they got back, I met with every player on our team,” Locksley revealed. He humbly acknowledged his areas for growth, emphasizing that coaching is as much about listening as it is about leading. “I tend to evaluate the players quite a bit, but oftentimes I found myself asking, ‘What do you need from me? What things do you need more from me?’” That openness was not lost on the players.

According to Locksley, one of the clearest pieces of feedback was about the energy he brought, or lacked, during games. “When you’re coaching on the offense and you’re calling plays and you’re dealing with the quarterbacks, we don’t feel your energy,” some players told him. The coaching staff adjustments, including bringing in trusted offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, have helped Locksley reconnect with his players and regain trust in the locker room. “A lot of these guys decided to come here because of me, and having the staff that I have put in place has allowed me to get back in that locker room,” Locksley said confidently. This renewed connection, combined with more robust support for financial decisions like revenue sharing, is setting the stage for a stronger Maryland team this season.