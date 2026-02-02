Mike Norvell Adds Ex-Miami Coach to Reunite Gus Malzahn With Former Assistant on Offensive Staff

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is reshaping his offensive staff heading into 2026. He brought in a former coach who worked under Manny Diaz back in 2019. This was a welcome move, especially for the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator. Gus Malzahn will be reuniting with a former assistant as Norvell plans to spark a turnaround after an underwhelming 5-7 season for FSU in 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike Norvell has added ex-Auburn assistant QBs coach Jesse Stone to the FSU staff, as per John Brice of FootballScoop. The move is a clear attempt to address the offensive inconsistencies that plagued FSU’s 2025 season. They faced issues regarding penalties and long drives. Now Stone’s addition is tasked with solving those issues, but it also comes with a familiar twist.

It reunites him with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. That connection will add continuity and a shared vision to Norvell’s offensive reset. Malzahn and Stone previously worked together at UCF, where the ex-Miami coach served as an offensive analyst for QBs on Malzahn’s staff in 2021. Stone’s career has often kept him within Malzahn’s coaching circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Malzahn’s tenure as Auburn’s head coach from 2013 to 2020, Stone joined the Tigers’ staff in 2023, further strengthening their professional connection. Now, Stone will join the Seminoles as assistant QBs coach, keeping the same role he held during his three seasons at Auburn. As a former college QB himself, Stone brings a deep understanding of the position. His resume is built on experience with elite programs.

In 2022, he joined Hugh Freeze’s staff at Liberty and followed him to Auburn ahead of the 2023 season. His coaching path also includes stops at Arkansas, UCF, Miami, and Georgia, with multiple SEC roles focused on QB development. During his time in Arkansas, he even handled offensive personnel duties. Considering that, Stone seems a perfect fit for FSU. The timing also backs that up.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, as Norvell has recorded his fourth losing season in six years, changes across the roster and staff are needed. While his overall record is sitting at 38–34, the urgency is real in Tallahassee. Now, the reunion of Stone and Malzahn could signal brighter days ahead, as the offense showed flashes this past season, averaging 33.0 PPG.

Although Jesse Stone is stepping in to replace Tony Tokarz, staff changes don’t usually happen if results don’t fall short of expectations. But some staffers who get sacked go on to achieve bigger things. The same thing happened to a coach once fired by Mike Norvell at FSU, who has revived his career. In fact, more opportunities now seem to be coming his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Norvell moved on, but the NFL believed

When seasons fall apart, blame travels fast, and in Tallahassee, Adam Fuller became the easy answer. While FSU’s 2024 collapse ended with just two wins, the defensive coordinator paid the price as he was fired. However, the DC’s coaching reputation never dipped. That’s why his rebound was quick.

As a safeties coach, Fuller landed in the NFL. Now, he’s being considered for an NFL DC job. After Jesse Minter left for a head coaching role, the Los Angeles Chargers have already completed an interview with a former FSU DC. This level of interest proves Fuller showed enough talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

That belief is backed by his run at Florida State. Fuller arrived in 2020 alongside Mike Norvell after the duo found major success at Memphis, where they won 12 games and a conference title. Even during a rebuilding year at FSU, Fuller developed future pros. Under his watch, ex-FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. became a second-round NFL Draft pick.

Then FSU ranked seventh nationally in red-zone defense in 2021. On top of that, Fuller rebuilt a defense with a split-field concept; that scheme was the separator. Now he’s eyeing bigger opportunities, while Mike Norvell remains focused on making the 2026 season count.