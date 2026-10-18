Mike Norvell Blames Same Officiating Crew With 4-Word Message After Controversial Call Hurts FSU

Mike Norvell watched Florida State push No. 3 Miami into double overtime, only for two controversial officiating decisions to crush its upset hopes. The Seminoles appeared to score twice on their final two plays, but neither touchdown counted. And after watching his team come painfully close to stunning the Hurricanes, Norvell had one problem: the officials couldn’t even give him an explanation.

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The Florida State head coach wasn’t interested in hiding his frustration afterward. Asked what officials had told him about the final play, Norvell gave a four-word answer: “I didn’t get an explanation.”

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According to Norvell, Florida State had encountered the same officiating crew in consecutive years, with both meetings against Miami producing frustrating endings. He called that coincidence “pretty unique” before questioning two decisions that helped the Hurricanes escape with a 43-35 victory on October 17. However, official box scores list different referees and officiating crews for the two matchups.

It was a bitter ending for a team that had arrived at Hard Rock Stadium as a three-touchdown underdog. Miami was unbeaten, ranked No. 3, and had spent much of the season overwhelming opponents.

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Florida State, meanwhile, was 3-3 after a 44-20 defeat at Louisville. Norvell needed something from his players, especially with questions about his future growing louder. For much of Saturday night, he got it.

The rivals were tied 14-14 at halftime. The Hurricanes eventually moved ahead 28-21 with 2:49 remaining in regulation, but Ashton Daniels needed little time to respond.

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He connected with Duce Robinson on a 75-yard touchdown, bringing the Seminoles level and sending the game into overtime. Miami had averaged 49.6 points per game entering the matchup.

Florida State’s defense had struggled badly in recent weeks, including allowing 44 points against Louisville. Yet the Seminoles were still standing after four quarters, having dragged their biggest rival into a contest few expected them to survive.

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“I watched the replay,” Mike Norvell said. “I mean, at the start of football, it’s a tie. It goes to the receiver, but I guess they had a different angle. There are plenty of plays, but just to have that outcome come down to a play.”

“I’m grateful for our guys and the way they battled. I didn’t get an explanation. But at the end of the day, you got to make those critical plays. There was a critical play in the second quarter; there’s a critical play in the third quarter, fourth quarter, all parts of it.”

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Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. Miami then took a 43-35 lead in the second, with Malachi Toney catching a three-yard touchdown from Darian Mensah before throwing the two-point conversion to Cooper Barkate.

Florida State needed eight points to extend the game. Instead, a sack and a false start left Daniels facing fourth-and-21. The quarterback launched a desperation pass toward Micahi Danzy, who came down with the ball in the end zone.

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For a moment, the Seminoles appeared to have pulled off something extraordinary.

But officials had flagged offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin for holding. The touchdown was wiped away, and Florida State was pushed back another 10 yards.

Norvell wasn’t convinced they got the call right. He pointed out that they had flagged No. 77 and told reporters to watch the replay themselves. Chaplin did make contact with a Miami defender rushing the passer, but the footage left room for debate over whether it warranted a holding penalty.

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The timing made matters worse. The flag erased a touchdown when Florida State could barely afford another setback. Still, Daniels had one final opportunity.

Facing fourth-and-31, he rolled right and threw another high ball into the end zone. Robinson and Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald went up together, getting their hands on the football before coming down in a tangle of bodies.

Officials awarded Fitzgerald an interception. The play went to replay, but the ruling stood. Miami’s players celebrated as Florida State fell to 3-4.

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ESPN rules analyst Steve Shaw agreed with the decision during the broadcast. He explained that the replay didn’t provide enough evidence to overturn the interception. Since officials had awarded possession to the defense, the review needed clear proof that they were wrong. It didn’t provide any.

Still, the footage left room to argue over which player had control of the ball first.

The Seminoles had suffered a similarly frustrating defeat in October 2025, losing 28-22 to Miami in Tallahassee after scoring 19 unanswered fourth-quarter points and failing to recover a late onside kick.

And there was plenty else for Norvell to be upset about.

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Miami finished with 583 yards of offense. Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, while Toney caught 11 passes for 154 yards and two scores. Florida State also lost leading rusher Ousmane Kromah to an ankle injury in the second quarter, weakening its rushing attack.

Saturday marked Florida State’s 12th consecutive road loss and third straight defeat to Miami. The Seminoles showed considerably more fight than they had against Louisville, but their record still reads 3-4, with five regular-season games remaining. And while Norvell can question the officiating, another loss only adds to the pressure surrounding his future in Tallahassee.