Mike Norvell Closes In on Double 4-Star Win After FSU Misses Out Big to In-State Rival

Florida State’s 2026 recruiting cycle is heating up under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles have flipped the script, rising to No. 10 in ESPN’s class rankings. The July lull hasn’t cooled the buzz, particularly after securing five-star corner Chauncey Kennon. Four-star corner Tedarius Hughes even posted a “We back” on social media, indicating fresh confidence from within the locker room. The group is coming along with actual star power on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback recruiting, for so long an Achilles heel under Norvell, finally hit paydirt with four-star signal-caller Jaden O’Neal’s commitment. But for all these newer members, there is a big tension, actually two big headaches, keeping Norvell awake at night. DJ Forkpa and Rodney Colton. These are not your can’t-miss, five-star players; they’re wild cards, guys with great athleticism and high ceilings but a lot of red flags. The recruiting process for these two players has become one of the most compelling narratives of the 2026 cycle, and Florida State is squarely in the mix.

Forkpa, a four-star IMG Academy linebacker, had everyone’s blood pressure spiking when he was about to make his commitment, only to jump in abruptly and roll his decision into this cycle. The most recent news, as deconstructed by the Warchant TV staff, shows a recruiting battle far from over. “DQ’s kind of, I’ve heard it’s getting a little closer intensioning. But I still give Florida the edge.” Says Michael Langston. Host John Garcia Jr. adds to that, “Forkpa has been maybe the most back and forth. I know every visit is great for every kid. But I think his official visit slate really moved the needle for him. And a lot of it was a lack of familiarity.”

The Seminoles, the Florida Gators, and Michigan are now in a tight struggle for the star LB. The Gators were generally regarded as the favorite, with their coaching staff confident they’d get him after a series of solid visits and an obvious need at linebacker. Florida’s sales pitch? Instant playing time, a speed-based defense, and the opportunity to be the next star in Gainesville. But Florida State has not retreated. John goes on to say, “I think what’s different about Florida State is that it was a constant for him. FSU has been involved since he was at Mill Creek in the Atlanta area. So, we know the Noles have prioritized him longer than just about every other program currently on his list of finalists.”

The Seminoles left a good impression, particularly with the ‘brotherhood’ feel Forkpa spoke of following his visit, indicating he connected with the players and envisioned true opportunity in Tallahassee. Florida State is offering a faster road to playing time, while Florida is presenting that quintessential SEC charm. The twist? Forkpa’s recruitment might extend far into the season, particularly as he finds his footing playing for IMG Academy after sitting out with an injury. That leaves both FSU and Florida no choice but to continue to recruit him aggressively. And when it comes to Colton, things are a bit different.

Rodney Colton hopes rise as Heze Kent heads to Gainesville

“I think with Colton, it’s probably a little bit more cut and dry,” John States. “We’ve all heard the Old Miss buzz and chatter over the last really month or so. But Florida State’s been right there the entire time.” The four-star Georgia linebacker out of Newnan has been pursued by a who’s who of the college football landscape, but Florida State’s influence on a player that was being recruited by nearly everyone has been one of the summer’s more compelling storylines. Despite it all, Florida State was able to create a true niche in his heart, even though their scholarship offer arrived somewhat later than with some competitors.

Following an unofficial trip to Tallahassee in April and an official one in June, Colton formed real bonds with the Seminoles’ coaching staff, particularly linebackers coach John Papuchis, who’s been dogged in promoting the FSU vision. But this isn’t a one-horse show. Ole Miss and Colorado have made aggressive pushes, and Colton’s choice has swung like a pendulum over the last few weeks.

But the newest information is that the Seminoles may be in a better position with Colton than with Forkpa at this time. John states, “We talked to some sources this morning to get a fresh update, and there was optimism. I was almost surprised to learn [that]. I would have said, ‘Hey, Forkba, of the two, you might have a better shot’ if you’re a Florida State fan. But now I think it’s the opposite.”

There is sincere hope in Tallahassee that they are able to pull the upset and secure Colton, particularly with the ongoing talks and uncertainty of private decision-making in recruiting. But as FSU faithful will realize, recruiting is full of surprises. Just ask them about their chase of Heze Kent, another prized target, who appeared within grasp before he committed to the Florida Gators recently. Kent, the massive 6’7″ and 282-pound tight end from Brunswick, Georgia, had been one of the hottest names in FSU circles. But before FSU fans could even dream, the news hit: Heze Kent signed with the Florida Gators.

The Gators had been working the trend for Kent, and on Saturday, he sealed the deal, becoming Florida’s fifth July pledge and member of a class that’s been on a roll recently. It’s a bitter pill for Florida State to swallow. The staff had prioritized Kent, and there was genuine optimism after his official visit that they could turn the tables. But ultimately, Florida’s long-time momentum and vision for Kent as a focal point tight end prevailed.