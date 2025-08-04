Mike Norvell Confirms Surrendering FSU Power In 180 Move From Rival Billy Napier

It’s a season of raised stakes for SEC and ACC coaches. With pressure mounting after a disappointing 2-10 campaign, Mike Norvell of Florida State knows he needs a turnaround as dramatic as the Seminole legacy demands. His contemporaries on the hot seat, Brent Venables at Oklahoma and Billy Napier at Florida, also face sky-high expectations after lackluster records (Venables has churned out two 6-7 finishes in three years, while Napier, despite some flashes, is still looking for true consistency). The spotlight and speculation over playcalling duties have only heightened as fan bases’ hunger for progress has grown.

But while Venables and Napier are responding to heat by taking control of their playcalling destinies, with Venables reclaiming the defense for Oklahoma and Napier sticking to the offense at Florida, Norvell has taken a completely different tack. Instead of doubling down on what made him a rising star years ago (calling the offense, shaping every snap), Norvell is now stepping back, embracing a CEO approach, and turning over the keys to new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. This marks a critical shift in Norvell’s philosophy, especially in an era where playcalling is often seen as a head coach’s ultimate lifeline. It’s a gamble that stands in stark contrast to his SEC peers, who are betting on their own expertise to steer their teams back to relevance.

Norvell himself addressed the move with refreshing honesty, as surfaced in Nick Carlisle’s tweet: “I don’t get off on running plays, that’s not my thing. I love the game of football… running plays is how I came up but I love the big picture approach of all things and being the head coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By confirming he won’t call the offense this year, Norvell is acknowledging the evolution of his role and what the program truly needs. Going beyond his personal history as an offensive playcaller, Norvell appears genuinely content with focusing on the big picture and allowing Malzahn, a coach with both SEC and national championship credentials, to run the offense. It also makes a lot of sense since, when put head-to-head with Gus on offensive ability, Norvell would be slightly behind.

AD

Moreover, Norvell’s offensive calls are rooted in the fundamentals of football. More passing plays, fewer risky maneuvers, and sticking to the basics. Whereas Gus Malzahn’s offense is the polar opposite of Norvell’s. And Gus’ offense is also much more suited for Thomas Castellanos. Norvell’s pass-heavy offense would not have been able to take advantage of Castellanos’ formidable rushing abilities, but Gus will chew on every last bit of Castellanos’ potential.

On the face of it, Norvell’s decision could appear like an attempt to avoid accountability. But when you analyze the premise of his decisions, it makes perfect logical sense. It’s a move that says as much about Norvell’s confidence as it does about his willingness to adapt, especially as Seminole fans and the administration watch for tangible signs of progress.

In a landscape where self-reliance and micromanagement are often the norm for embattled coaches, Norvell is playing a different game. Will this CEO-style delegation buy him the time and trust he needs, or will Seminole fans and alumni demand results even more quickly? One thing is for sure: Florida State will be one of college football’s most intriguing experiments to watch as Norvell, Venables, and Napier all chase redemption, but each does it their own way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Napier and Venables double down, while Norvell lets go

When the coaching heat gets turned up, who grabs the headset and who hands it off? Billy Napier isn’t letting go of the wheel in Gainesville. At his February press conference, he was crystal clear with Gator Nation: “It’s what got me here,” Napier insisted about calling plays. “It’s how I became the head coach. It’s what’s helped us make progress and win in the past. I’m confident it will help us do that in the future.”

You can almost hear the self-assurance. Napier’s determined that his personal touch on the offense will shape Florida’s fortunes. And he’s not looking too far ahead, either: “I think one cycle at a time… we’ll continue to make decisions that reflect the best interest of the team and try to put the team in position to win.” Gator fans, you know who to praise, or blame, when the playbook gets wild this fall.

Now, let’s head to Norman, where Brent Venables is drawing his own line in the sand. No hesitation here, Venables is taking back the reins on defense at Oklahoma. Why? His answer is as blunt as it gets: “Why am I going to call the defense? Because I’m good at it, and I’m confident at it.” You can almost see him grinning, loving the pressure. For Sooner fans hoping to see that old-school Venables swagger, this move is everything. He’s banking on his chops to turn things around and isn’t shy about doing what it takes to put his fingerprint on every down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But then there’s Mike Norvell at FSU, who’s marching to the beat of his own drum. Rather than digging in deeper, Norvell is stepping back, way back. As he put it (with a candor you rarely hear in the industry): “I don’t get off on running plays, that’s not my thing. I love the game of football… running plays is how I came up, but I love the big picture approach of all things and being the head coach.” While Napier and Venables are doubling down, Norvell is delegating. He’s betting big that letting Gus Malzahn handle the offense will let him focus on steering the whole ship. For Seminole fans, it’s a bold break from the ‘I’ll do it myself’ tradition. Is it gutsy? Absolutely. Will it work? Well, that’s what makes college football so much fun to watch.