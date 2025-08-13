Mike Norvell Cut Ties With FSU Veteran, a Day After DC Complained About Seniors Not Performing

It’s funny how one day you’re gearing up for a starting spot, and the next, you’re packing your bags. Florida State’s fall camp was already hot enough with DC Tony White barking about players “needing to step their a– up,” but the heat got real when Mike Norvell quietly slid one of his returning ballers out the back door. And the timing? Let’s just say that was no coincidence.

One of FSU’s senior returning starters, junior safety Conrad Hussey, is officially out of the program. A university spokesman confirmed it Tuesday, a day after Tony White publicly called out veterans for underperforming. Hussey was supposed to be a contender in the new 3–3–5 defense, but preseason camp told a different story—one where Earl Little Jr., Edwin Joseph, and K.J. Kirkland were making plays, and Hussey was fading in the background.

The story’s wild when you think about it. Hussey wasn’t some random depth guy—he was a prized four-star recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas, a track-and-football standout. As a true freshman in 2023, he balled out in 14 games during FSU’s 13-win season, earning the Devaughn Darling Award as Defensive Freshman of the Year. Forced fumbles, picks, hustle plays—you name it. But 2024? Downward slope curve. An injury kept him out of spring, and when he came back in the fall, the depth chart had moved on without him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

If you heard Tony White’s rant Monday, the dots connect fast: “There are some guys who, quite frankly, need to step their a– up… It’s unacceptable. We all need to understand that we’re on the same page, what’s asked of us, and what the expectations are. Either guys do it or they don’t. And it’s not right if you don’t. So, we had some guys go out there and play hard and play physical and play fast and do the things that they were asked to do.” According to Tony White’s philosophy, this isn’t a charity roster. Hussey might’ve had talent (2023 season tracks), but in a room where execution is king, missed assignments and bad angles were writing his exit script. White praised the ballers who played fast and physical, and Hussey… well, wasn’t in that group.

Tony doubled down: “There are some guys you’re expecting much more from that are not doing that. They’re not doing what they’re asked to do. They’re not doing what they’re being taught to do, and therefore they won’t play.” Honestly, the move says more about Norvell’s 2025 approach than about Hussey.

The Noles are coming off a brutal 2–10 disaster—worst in 50 years—and the tea around Tallahassee is no more dead weight, no matter how many stars you had out of high school. This year’s roster is a Frankenstein build: only six returning starters, plus 46 new guys from the portal and the freshman class. Everyone’s fighting for a spot, and the message is crystal: you don’t fit, you don’t stay.

Is it a loss for the defense? Not really. Hussey had some crazy plays, but he also had plays where he’d run alongside a ball carrier for 12 yards before making a tackle—like he was jogging in a charity 5K. From a mentality standpoint, Norvell might’ve just trimmed some of the same baggage that helped sink last year’s ship. The bigger takeaway? FSU’s shifting culture under White’s 3–3–5 system. This isn’t about keeping the most talented guys—it’s about keeping the right guys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How does FSU’s defense look without Conrad Hussey?

Last year’s defense? Let’s call it what it was—Swiss cheese with garnishes. FSU gave up 28 points per game, ranked 87th nationally, and let almost everyone run on them like it was open gym. Just two interceptions all season. One fumble recovery. In ACC play, they were 14th of 17 in points allowed, and their pass defense looked allergic to breaking up passes. The Duke game? Straight-up painful—turnovers gift-wrapped short fields for scores.

Hussey was part of that unit, but his regression in 2024 was hard to ignore. He went from promising freshman to inconsistent junior who missed spring and got leapfrogged on the depth chart. And with emerging guys like Earl Little Jr., Kirkland, Edwin Joseph, and Ashlynd Barker making noise, losing Hussey is less of a hole and more of a reshuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tony White’s defense in 2025 is built for speed, versatility, and chaos. The 3–3–5 multiple scheme gives offenses more looks than a poker bluff, and it’s all about attacking with discipline. Spring and fall camps have already shown the upside: James Williams wrecking plays in the backfield, Jeremiah Wilson snagging picks, and Shamar Arnoux forcing fumbles. The identity is clear—if you’re not playing fast and smart, you’re out.

The difference now is accountability. White’s been blunt from day one—everyone plays by the same rules, freshman or senior. If you’re not locked in, you won’t play. That’s why cutting Hussey, even this close to the season, feels more like a tone-setter than a talent loss. In short, FSU’s defense without Hussey might not just survive—it might actually thrive. Because sometimes, subtraction is the cleanest way to add.