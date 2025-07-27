Mike Norvell Dodges DJ Uiagalelei Jab But Confronts FSU’s Transfer Portal Failures Head-On

“High tide covers up ugly rocks. And low tide exposes them.” This was Michael Alford, FSU’s athletic director, as Mike Norvell’s FSU finished with its worst season in recent memory last year. No one saw that 2-10 finish coming, at least amongst the analysts and journalists predicting teams’ fates before the season. However, the low tides probably were there to see for the people who wanted, as FSU regressed to “terrible” recruiting, according to a former staffer (per The Athletic), and the overreliance on the transfer portal was the final nail in the coffin.

The byproduct of all that regression showed its stark contours when Florida State decided to sign DJ Uiagalelei. The signing also showed the cracks in the transfer process since Cam Ward was also available. His demands might have been more overtly woven into a search for a better NIL package, but that was the price FSU wasn’t willing to pay. “They didn’t want to spend the money for Cam Ward,” said a former FSU staffer to The Athletic. The result?

The offense crumbled from being ranked as one of the nation’s top in 2023 to accumulating just 2.85 rushing yards per attempt last year, the program’s worst since 1947. Even before Uiagalelei was injured against SMU, his six interceptions and poor pass efficiency were still the worst in the ACC. The next moments? From the crowd chanting to the QB’s benching to the sacking calls of Mike Norvell. We all saw that last season. And now, Mike Norvell is clarifying his stance on the whole ordeal, as FSU tries to rise from its ashes.

Norvell appeared through a phone interview on a recent podcast of ‘Infinity Sports Network’ and was put on the spot with the looming ‘DJ Uiagalelei question. “You guys have had a lot of success in the transfer portal. But when you miss on DJ Uiagalelei, that’s what people tend to highlight,” said the host. The head coach, before answering the question, took a brief pause and accepted “full ownership” of things.

“We’ve had some of the best, the brightest in college football that have been able to showcase that here at FSU. And obviously, coming off a very disappointing season, we take full ownership of all things that were done and how we did it,” said Mike Norvell. Still, the head coach acknowledged the wonders that the transfer portal has done. “I’m excited for the guys we’ve been able to bring in. I believe that we’ve got guys that have proven productivity, and what they’ve been able to accomplish there, playing at a high level in college football.”

The Seminoles brought in 14 players through the transfer portal, who started at least five games when they won the ACC title. But it’s not like Norvell brought in inexperienced guys to develop them. For instance, of those 14 players, 12 already came with proven experience. What was more concerning during all this time was that FSU’s recruiting took a backseat, and with that 2023 playoff snub, all of it came crashing down as players exited in numbers. But what now?

Mike Norvell gets a confidence boost from his new QB

Now, Mike Norvell has brought in another transfer portal quarterback in Thomas Castellanos. The guy comes in with a wealth of experience at Boston College and had a record-breaking season in 2023. The QB produced 2,248 yards and rushed for another 1,000+ yards. Sure, his performances regressed in the 2024 season, but that had more to do with Bill O’Brien’s offensive philosophy than the QB’s abilities. Moreover, now going into the 2024 season, the QB has already rattled the Alabama fan base.

“I dreamed of playing against Alabama; they don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” said Castellanos. When, in recent ACC Media Days, he was asked to clarify his stance, the QB stood by what he said. “I stand on what I said. Well, we stand on what I said, so I said what I said. We stand on that, and I don’t mean any disrespect to any of those guys in Alabama or anything like that. It’s just I have confidence in my guys and the work that we’ve been putting in.”

Florida State will face Alabama in its opening game in Week 1. On paper, the game looks like an easy one for the Tide, considering their legacy and the work DeBoer has done in the 2025 class. But Mike Norvell shouldn’t be underestimated, as he has brought in offensive maestro Gus Malzahn along with the confidence of Castellanos.