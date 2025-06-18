Mike Norvell Faces Firm Ultimatum as New Setback Means FSU Future Hinges on Landing 5-Star DB

In Mike Norvell’s 6-year-long career at FSU, he’s had quite the rollercoaster ride of a journey. He went from 3 and 5 wins to publishing 10 and more in his next two seasons. Then, in 2024, he tragically dropped to a 2-10 finish. All of this stands to affect his recruiting campaigns in the 2026 class. It’s a troubling picture, but the program is managing to attract some key players. But the test for Norvell is to keep these prospects at Tallahassee for the long run.

Though Mike Norvell sits well within the Top 20 units in the class of 2026, it’s no joyride for the HC. He is still in the game for some key players, like Jamarion Matthews, who is leaning heavily towards the Seminoles at the moment. Norvell hopes to continue with that energy to land top CB Chauncey Kennon at Tallahassee, too. Kennon plays both sides of the ball. He has 10 catches for 317 yards and 6 TDs as a WR, and 33 tackles (1 TFL) as a cornerback. He will be at campus on June 20, and is already swaying towards Norvell.

As the HC gears up to roll out the red carpet for him, TJ Pittinger of the Double Fires No Slaw podcast sounded some alarms. FSU might not have the money, but it has an edge over other schools vying for Kennon in three areas. “[Certain] things that factor in, like Pat Surtain [Sr.] being your DBs coach. Certainly the best DBs coach in the state of Florida. His [Kennon’s] sister running track, I just think the family ties, the emphasis that Florida State has put on, and then trying to get him to Tallahassee, all of that combined puts them in a good spot,” he said. But given how recruiting is turning out for FSU, this is a time of intense pressure for Mike Norvell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Unfortunately, under Mike Norvell, it has been a complete wait-and-see game. Can they hold on at this point? Kennon almost feels like a must. If Florida State lands him, if they get his commitment here in in July, right, early July, then you’ve got to figure out a way to hold on… the trend cannot continue where you get a super highly rated guy, a five-star type talent and then see him flip at the very end,” Pittinger warned. In fact, he even claims that Norvell could be replaced if this chain of events is repeated once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Norvell is struggling to keep commits at Tallahassee

Coach Norvell recently had some recruiting wins in Jamarion Matthews and Darryon Williams, who assured his commitment to FSU once and for all. On the other hand, he lost the commitment of Brady Smigiel, who is now siding with Michigan. Smigiel, a top QB, committed to FSU way back in June 2024 after visiting the campus 4 times. Norvell’s recruiting woes don’t end here. In fact, he will also lose out on a prospect from the 2027 class.

One more addition to Mike Norvell’s list of decommits is 4-star athlete Kaneilius Purdy. He was committed to FSU from March 31, but backed out this month. Purdy, in his sophomore season, played in various departments. As a WR, he made 46 receptions for 767 yards and also scored 10 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Purdy has 15 tackles and one interception too. Purdy’s decommitment brings FSU’s 2027 class to only two commits and puts Mike Norvell in a dangerous position.

Purdy is the second player to decommit from Norvell’s 2027 class. He followed safety Jaylen Scott, who was poached by Auburn just a few days ago. When players are decommitting from a class ahead of the current one, it gives Norvell’s targets a huge reason to worry. And that’s why getting Kennon’s commitment is not the big win. The main goal for Norvell is to keep the CB at Tallahassee until signing day. “I think they’ve just been burned so many times. I think they keep the pressure on, and I think they keep him if they get his commitment in July,” Pittinger said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, the insider warned that the HC has to focus on putting on a better result in the season. “[You] go out and try and win as many games as you can to keep people in your class,” he said. That’s the bare minimum for any team. And for Mike Norvell, it gets a little difficult because of how sharply he dropped from 13-1 to 2-10. With all of this in play, it will be a steep journey for the Seminoles as they progress further in recruitment.