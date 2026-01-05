Mike Norvell & FSU Have Already Shortlisted 3 QBs to Replace Thomas Castellanos – Report

Florida State’s Mike Norvell is scrambling to fix his QB conundrum. Starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ eligibility plea reached a dead end. This led him to drop the plea, and eventually declare himself to the draft. Now, with time running out for Norvell, he had no choice but to turn to the transfer portal to find his pick.

But beat reporter Matt LaSerre has some good scoop on FSU’s QB situation. Ashton Daniels, DJ Lagway, and Anthony Colandrea are expected to be on campus. Colandrea, the former UNLV signal caller, has already made his acquaintance with the staff, while Lagway is expected to arrive by the end of the day. Daniels will drop by on Monday.

“We have Anthony Colandrea, who just arrived a few hours ago this morning,” LaSerre shared in a conversation with On3’s Josh Newberg. “He’s (DJ Lagway)gonna arrive tonight, (and) do all the visit stuff tomorrow.

“He (Ashton Daniels) will be here tomorrow as well.”

It’s not the first time Mike Norvell is staring down at his QB1 problem. Exactly one year ago, he faced a similar situation when DJ Uiagalelei left, marking the arrival of Castellanos. Coming full circle, he is again on the lookout. But this time it’s different. This week, FSU is hosting three QBs at once.

So far, Colandrea has thrown for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also added another ten scores on the ground, winning the Mountain West Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Daniels tallied 797 yards and three touchdowns before getting benched.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Florida State Nov 30, 2024 Tallahassee, Florida, USA Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway 2 celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20241130_tbs_av1_152

On the other hand, DJ Lagway remains the most intriguing player to visit the campus. The in-state rival quarterback marred FSU’s postseason hopes, forcing them to settle for a disappointing 5-7 record. Although twenty-four hours ago, Lagway wasn’t even planning to visit Tallahassee.

“Started getting word yesterday that something was there and then got it confirmed,” La Serre added. “Was able to put out contact and everything kind of spiraled from there to where the visit is got set up.”

Can DJ Lagway reboot FSU’s offense?

Though DJ Lagway’s 2025 season had been marred by injuries, and he is desperately looking forward to a fresh start. A veteran who is experienced in the SEC trenches, might just be what FSU needs to reboot its offense. Although once a rival, the veteran signal caller is going all in after his meeting with head coach Jon Sumrall went sour.

“It’s pretty cool just to see the stadium,” Lagway stated earlier. “You always watch and see it on TV, the horse and stuff like that in the middle of the field. It’s pretty cool to go there and see that and then go play and get the dub, especially in Doak Stadium, so it was good.”

Lagway finished the year completing 213 of 337 passes for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interception. While his struggles with turnovers and consistency were prominent, it seems like the Gators are willing to turn a blind eye. According to reports, the Seminoles might pay $3-$4 million for a quarterback.

However, Daniels, Lagway and Colandrea’s interception game can be major deciding factor. While Daniels threw only 2 interceptions this season, Colandrea (9) and Lagway (14) had a difficult time completing their passes. While they do boast dual-threat abilities, interceptions seem to be a glaring issue.

Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph was another target. However, he is no longer an option after he committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on January 4.

With all three QBs visiting at the same time, all will be on FSU as they decide their next QB move.