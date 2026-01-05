Mike Norvell, FSU Receive Both Good and Bad News on Monday

Mike Norvell has been navigating the portal to build his roster for the 2026 season to potentially save his job. The Noles’ head coach received a positive piece of news on the offensive side of things. However, it was followed by another exit from the program to the portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Florida State landed a commitment from Texas RB Quintrevion ‘Tre’ Wisner, who has one year of eligibility left. The junior RB had a disappointing season with the Longhorns but still recorded a team-leading 597 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 131 carries across nine games this past season. However, this was roughly half of Wisner’s production as a sophomore.

In the 2024 season, Wisner accumulated 1,064 rushing yards (five touchdowns) on 226 carries. Throughout his three seasons with the Longhorns, he totalled 1,734 total rushing yards on 369 carries, maintaining an average of 45.6 yards per game. This move could potentially bolster an RB room that needs weapons to help balance Gus Malzahn’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, before the Noles could fully enjoy the arrival of the three-star RB, freshman All-American DL Mandrell Desir announced his decision to enter the portal, along with his twin brother Darryll Desir. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound DL had two starts over 12 games this season and finished with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also had a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

This is a developing story…