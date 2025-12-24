Mike Norvell in Danger as QB Confirms Exit on Top of Transfer Portal Disaster

Mike Norvell’s FSU needs a full rebuild to stay competitive in CFB next season, and the QB position is a key area, especially considering Norvell has only had two winning records in six years. However, despite the 2026 season being months away, a significant threat looms at the quarterback position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, FSU QB Thomas Castellanos declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, announcing his decision via social media.

“Let’s do it 🙏🏽,” wrote Castellanos.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, declaring for the NFL Draft wasn’t Castellanos’s first choice for 2026. The star FSU QB had hoped to return for one more season with the Seminoles, but the NCAA denied his request for a fifth year of eligibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TC (@tommycasto_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Castellanos, a senior in 2025, based his appeal on a timing quirk from his freshman year at UCF in 2022. That season, he played in five games, including a conference title, just one over the four-game redshirt limit. Since then, the NCAA updated the rule to exclude postseason games from that limit, but the change did not apply retroactively.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, with no other option left, entering the NFL Draft is his only way to continue his football journey. Yet, it becomes a major concern for Norvell’s QB room, as Brock Glenn is all set to enter the transfer portal, leaving only true freshman signee Jaden O’Neal and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry on the roster for 2026. Now, while finding a strong hand through the transfer portal has become urgent for Mike Norvell, Castellanos leaves big shoes to fill.

At FSU, he quickly became the Seminoles’ starter and didn’t skip a beat, throwing for 2,760 yards while rushing for 557 yards. In 2023, at Boston College, he exploded onto the scene, throwing for 2,248 yards while rushing for 1,113 yards. But the 2024 season was more of a rollercoaster, as he passed for 1,366 yards and added 194 rushing yards in eight games before entering the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The FSU QB started his college career at UCF, working under Gus Malzahn for the first time. Then, he transferred to Boston College in 2023, spending two seasons honing his skills with the Eagles. This season, he reunited with Malzahn at FSU. But now, Castellanos is ready for the next chapter, and his announcement thanked all of his college stops.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life. Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true….” wrote Castellanos. “To Boston College, thank you for changing my life. Being a part of such an amazing institution has been one of the greatest honors I could ever experience.”

Imago Thomas Castellanos put up a high-output performance against Virginia.

Moving on, FSU has already lost four tight ends, including Randy Pittman and Landen Thomas, and the losses could grow in the coming days. Although some tight ends are returning, these losses could still linger for Norvell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer portal leaves holes for Mike Norvell

Tight end has become a glaring need for Mike Norvell and FSU, with key departures leaving holes that must be filled immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, Amaree Williams and Chase Loftin remain on the roster, but neither has proven they can handle starting duties consistently. While replacing Randy Pittman, a one-and-done All-ACC performer, will be no easy task, add in the uncertainty at QB and FSU’s 5–7 season, and the challenge looms even larger.

Williams, the more seasoned of the two, was initially slated to play both offense and defense but stepped up at tight end when injuries hit, while Loftin, highly recruited like Williams, missed significant time himself. Now incoming freshman Xavier Tiller adds some depth, but experience will matter most.

While the team has tools, Norvell will need production now if the Seminoles hope to climb back in the ACC. Here comes a bit of good news, as a former commitment has once again entered the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the recent losses already hurting, Norvell could turn his attention to defensive back Jordan Pride. After limited opportunities at Texas A&M, the former Aggies DB has entered the portal following just one season.

Still, it’s up to Norvell to lean on old ties to bring him back or continue searching the portal for key pieces to plug the gaps.