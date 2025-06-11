Mike Norvell Makes Unthinkable FSU Move Tied to $1.6M Assistant Coach’s Past

By now, most people are well aware of FSU’s 2-10 finish, which was the first time since 1973, and how their season was one of the worst in college football history. But enough about these grim stats. After all, they are just stats, and in the 2025 season, they can change for good, right? At least, that’s what Mike Norvell is out to do as he hired a new defensive analyst, who also has a previous connection with Tony White, FSU’s defensive coordinator.

According to a recent report by 247 Sports’ Brendan Sonnone, Mike Norvell has added former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to the analyst role. “Florida State has hired former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to its coaching staff in an analyst role, Noles247 has learned. Arnett is expected to help the Seminoles on the defensive side of the football, working under defensive coordinator Tony White.

” Reported Brendan Sonnone.