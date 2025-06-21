Mike Norvell Pushes to Flip Super Bowl-Winning FSU Alum’s Son From B1G Program

Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class is really starting to pick up steam with Mike Norvell at the helm. They just snagged an exciting four-star wide receiver, Brandon Bennett, which is a big deal for the class. It shows they can still land top talent even though they’re sitting at 34th in the national recruiting rankings right now. On top of that, there’s an interesting situation with Brody Jennings, a four-star cornerback who’s currently committed to Michigan. After visiting Tallahassee, he’s been thinking about FSU, partly because of his dad, Bradley Jennings, a former All-Big East linebacker. However, he is not the only legacy recruit that FSU is currently interested in.

As the Seminoles seek to secure the future of their lineup, it’s evident they will fight for every bit of talent. Talking about battles and legacy players, let’s mention Lawrence ‘Jay’ Timmons. Son of former NFL great Lawrence Timmons, also a pro bowler and a Super Bowl winner. Following his sophomore year at Pine-Richland High, he was at a fork in the road: college interest simply wasn’t there, and he lost all interest in the game for a time. Jay fought for the 2Tenths Foundation in Pittsburgh, where the competition was stiff. Indiana was not his top choice, but an offer had come after a workout with Mike Shanahan, the coach.

His trip reaffirmed him, with coach Adams and Cignetti making a lasting impression. But just when Jay was getting used to being the new breed of future Hoosier, another school reached out—Florida State. “Four-star defensive back Jay Timmons (Indiana commit) is in the all-white uniform combination on his official visit with the Seminoles. Timmons’s father (Lawrence) was a former linebacker for the Seminoles,” Norvell Central posted on X. The Seminoles saw something special in Jay. His father, Lawrence, after all, played for FSU before his NFL career, so Jay is a legacy recruit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jay visited FSU’s Elite Camp in early June and, later, was on an official visit in Tallahassee. The word began to spread: Noles247 analysts and others among the recruiting crew made a “flip” crystal ball projection for Jay, predicting he would flip his commitment from Indiana to Florida State.

AD

The saga is far from over. Jay is now the focal point of an old-fashioned recruiting soap opera—will he remain with Indiana, where he truly felt a connection and envisioned an early playing rotation, or will the allure of his father’s alma mater and the neon lights of a national power be too great to overcome? For the time being, he’s still a Hoosier, but in the untamed arena of college football recruiting, anything is possible until signing day.

Pittsburgh pride: The hometown offer

Just as Jay Timmons’ recruitment was getting hot, with Indiana having his commitment and Florida State making a compelling case to flip him, another in-town contender jumped into the mix. The Pittsburgh Panthers, just in Jay’s backyard, officially offered, making things all the more intriguing for the son of Steelers legend Lawrence Timmons. He is forging his way, but his father’s legacy is always just behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jay won’t be as physically imposing as his father, but he has the athleticism to excel on both sides of the ball—defensive back, wide receiver, and even special teams. His highlight games, such as a championship-clinching game where he accumulated 81 yards receiving, a touchdown, and plays on defense, have made him one of Western Pennsylvania’s most elite recruits. When Pitt’s safeties coach and assistant head coach Cory Sanders called with the offer, it wasn’t another scholarship offer.

It was an opportunity to play at home in front of friends and family and follow in the footsteps of legends from the area. Jay’s roots in Pittsburgh are strong: he’s been surrounded by the city’s football culture growing up, and the Panthers’ offer was a high point in his recruitment process. He broke the news on social media excitedly, thanking the coaching staff for the opportunity.