Mike Norvell Responds to Unusual Activity at His Tallahassee Home Amid Firing Speculation

No head coach is on a hotter seat than Mike Norvell. Outside of Florida State’s 13-1 season in 2023, his tenure has looked painfully ordinary for a coach being paid like one of the sport’s elite. Now Alabama is waiting, eager to settle the score for last season’s loss, and another ugly performance could push things past the breaking point. Then fans noticed something outside Norvell’s mansion that made the firing rumors feel a lot more real.

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When asked about the massive moving truck spotted in his Tallahassee driveway, Mike Norvell laughed off the speculation.

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“Is that online? Oh, that’s awesome… I don’t look a whole lot online,” Norvell said during yesterday’s presser.

He then made it clear the noise was not changing his focus.

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“There can be plenty of speculation, there can be plenty of things that are out there, and I get the opportunity to show up every day, bring the right attitude, bring the right mentality, bring the right work, pouring into this team, pouring into these players. I believe in that.”

And the explanation was far less dramatic than the internet hoped. According to Noles247, Norvell told local media that the truck was simply delivering furniture, including a new desk for his daughter, Mila.

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That did not stop the rumors.

Florida State is already 1-1 after opening with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State before losing 27-24 to No. 19 SMU on Labor Day. Add back-to-back losing seasons, 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025, and Norvell is already under a microscope.

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Then FSU fired athletic director Michael Alford on Monday. Alford had been one of Norvell’s biggest supporters inside the administration, so his exit only made the coach’s future look shakier.

That is why one delivery truck was enough to send fans into panic mode. They saw it outside Norvell’s house and immediately assumed he was packing up.

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The timing made it even worse. Florida State now heads to Tuscaloosa to face No. 10 Alabama on Saturday, and speculation across X and Reddit has already centered on whether a blowout loss could trigger a midseason firing.

There is just one massive problem with that idea.

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If FSU fires Norvell without cause this month, the school would reportedly owe him roughly $51 million.

Why Seminoles are probably not firing Norvell this Weekend?

That $51 million figure is exactly why firing Norvell now is easier said than done. Florida State has already taken financial hits in recent years, and eating a buyout that large would be brutal for any athletic department.

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That is why some believe FSU could wait until later in the season before making a decision.

The moving-truck panic also came with some ugly déjà vu for Seminoles fans. In 2017, a discarded Christmas tree outside Jimbo Fisher’s house went viral shortly before he left Florida State for Texas A&M. So when a truck suddenly appeared outside Norvell’s home, fans immediately started connecting the dots.

Norvell insists there is nothing to it and remains focused on his players.

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Now comes the part that actually matters.

Florida State heads into Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend with Norvell’s future under a microscope. Beat Alabama, and the noise cools down fast. Get embarrassed, and the pressure around his job only gets louder.