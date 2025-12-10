Mike Norvell’s FSU Faces First Major Consequence After Firing Patrick Surtain Sr.

The dominoes of Florida State’s 2026 roster are starting to fall ever since defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. was fired on December 5. Although the transfer portal hasn’t opened yet and will open on January 2, players are already deciding to enter the portal. One such player on HC Mike Norvell’s team is a running back who was also named a First Team All-American in 2022.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: Florida State RB Jaylin Lucas plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports,” reported ON3’s Hayce Fawcett. The move, however, was largely expected as Jaylin suffered a season-ending injury after playing just two games in 2024. That meant the Houma, Louisiana native accumulated a mere 13 yards, and coming into 2025, appereances still remained scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the RB was a depth piece for Mike Norvell as he accumulated 160 rushing and 88 receiving yards for the team. Although Lucas was still pivotal in kickoffs and punt returns, and has accumulated 221 yards on attempts in that area. That didn’t mean, however, that Lucas wasn’t talented. The RB, in truth, offered speed, athleticism, and notched big plays. In just the opening game against Alabama, Lucas capped off a 64-yard catch for the team.

“Jaylen Lucas, you know, obviously, his first rep back, and he showed speed, explosiveness. I thought it was impressive,” said Mike Norvell 8 months back about Lucas. However, now, Lucas is onto pastures anew and has a total of 2,595 yards in his resume for nine touchdowns to make his case. Still, the 5’9″ and 173 lbs junior isn’t the only one planning to enter the transfer portal from Florida State.

Linebacker Jayden Parrish has already announced his decision to enter the portal along with defensive end Jesse Harrold. Other names in the list include offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr and tight end Luke Douglas, along with defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman. Now put in the names of lineman Jamorie Flagg and running back Jaylin Lucas, the 2026 roster seems to be thinning out gradually. Is it because Mike Norvell decided to part ways with DBs coach Patrick Surtain Sr?

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Surtain Sr opens up on his firing by Mike Norvell

Surtain had joined FSU back in January 2023 and was at the Miami Dolphins prior to that. The firing was a surprise for many, as it was expected of Surtain to continue with Mike Norvell. For one, Surtain was pivotal in producing NFL draft picks like Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones and led the team’s pass defense improvement in the 2023 season, helping the team to a 13-1 record. But now consequences follow after his firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Soon after Surtain’s firing, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams decommitted from the program as the coach was recruiting the CB personally. Even the coach himself was perplexed about his firing and reportedly wasn’t given a major reason for the same. “That FIRED [expletive] hit different. Gave everything for 3 years. I guess 4 years matter more than 40. BET!! Coach Super Good, Y’all,” wrote Patrick Surtain Sr on X.

Apart from his coaching heroics, Patrick Surtain Sr brought an illustrious NFL legacy to the team. Making two times First team All-Pro and 3 times Pro-Bowl still defines the New Orleans native’s legacy. But now that he is fired, Mike Norvell is looking at several names to replace him. Whoever comes in, will work alongside Evan Cooper, FSU’s safeties coach, and Nic Williams, the newly appointed defensive ends coach for the team.

Brandon Harris, the UCF DBs coach, has appeared as the top name for the program. Moreover, other names like former Auburn safeties coach T.J. Rushing and Minnesota co-DC Nick Monroe are also in the mix.