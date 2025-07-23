Mike Norvell Sends Clear Warning to Thomas Castellanos as FSU HC Finally Breaks Silence on Alabama Remarks

In college football, confidence is a good thing, and then delivering on that confidence? Even better. Auburn’s CB Chris Davis’s Kick Six in that iconic game against Alabama in 2013 was probably the most complete testament of confidence. With just a second left in the game and the scores tied 28-28. Davis returned a missed field goal for 109 yards for a touchdown. What makes this moment even more special is that the guy reportedly promised his teammate that “we’re going to make history today,” and guess what? History was made. Thomas Castellanos of FSU now dared to try the same path of confidence, and that, too, against Alabama. Except, head coach Mike Norvell doesn’t seem impressed.

Castellanos came to FSU to prove everyone wrong. The main task at hand? Lead FSU out of their 2024 season debacle, where they finished 2-10. So, in a sense, this is a match that fits like a glove for both Mike Norvell and Castellanos. “Florida State’s been the school I’ve always wanted to go to. It’s my dream school,” said Castellanos. Moreover, it’s not that Castellanos didn’t have talent, as he produced 2,248 yards for Boston College in 2023. However, due to a change of coaching personnel, Castellanos regressed to 1,113 yards last year. So, to rise above his 2024 season, Castellanos, in the process, ruffled a few feathers, and not just any feathers.

Castellanos earlier raised eyebrows with his remarks about Alabama. The game on paper looks like a challenge. For Castellanos? Not at all. “I dreamed of playing against Alabama; they don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” declared Castellanos. The statement did its job, and Bama fans came heavily criticizing the FSU QB. Now, Mike Norvell, in a recent press briefing, was seen preaching the importance of being “humble,” potentially signaling restraint from Castellanos.

“I think everybody has a different approach and how they express that. But for us, I want us to be humble in the work, and you can be confident in the things that you work to go do, but you’ve got to be humble to do the work,” said Mike Norvell. Still, the head coach acknowledged the importance of being confident, too. “I love true confidence. That’s something that I think is something that you need to have. And you know, there are plenty of people who will tell you that they’re confident.” What does this statement signify, then?

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ACC Football Kickoff Jul 24, 2024 Charlotte, NC, USA Boston College Eagles quarteback Thomas Castellanos speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Charlotte Hilton Charlotte Uptown NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20240724_gma_db2_0250

FSU and Mike Norvell must be feeling the pressure of performing against Alabama in just their first game. This is because the team is coming after their worst year since 1974 and would carry some of the uncertainties around despite an improved squad. In that scenario, Castellanos’s statements might bring intense media scrutiny if the team loses their first game. That might be the reason why Mike Norvell is playing it safe for now. As for Thomas Castellanos, the guy is standing by his statement.

Thomas Castellanos stands by his statements against Alabama

Castellanos’s 2023 season wasn’t just pivotal for the QB, but for Boston College, too. The QB became the first player in the program’s history to surpass 2,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards. But Bill O’ Brien, who came as the program’s new head coach, brought in his pass-heavy style, which didn’t suit Castellanos as he regressed. The regression was so intense that Castellanos was even benched in favor of Grayson James on November 12th. Now, one would expect Castellanos to be cautious at FSU prior to the season, right?

Castellanos appeared on recent ACC Media Days and was asked about his comments on Alabama. “Would you have said some things differently?” Asked the reporter, and Castellanos clearly said, “Most definitely.” But he still stood by his earlier statements now that the deed was done. “I stand on what I said. Well, we stand on what I said, so I said what I said. We stand on that, and I don’t mean any disrespect to any of those guys in Alabama or anything like that. It’s just I have confidence in my guys and the work that we’ve been putting in,” declared Castellanos.

If Castellanos can lead FSU to at least an 8-win season, it would still be an impressive feat. For starters, some of the issues might persist from the 2024 season. Moreover, there are at least 4 tough games in the season (Miami, Clemson, Florida, Alabama), which could make things complex. Still, the team will have the expertise of the veteran offensive maestro Gus Malzahn and would look to defy expectations with Castellanos’s confidence.