Mike Norvell might have just pulled off one of the most surprising recruitment campaigns of the 2026 class. FSU is pushing hard to land quite the talent in Tallahassee by next year. Norvell currently has 11 total commits in his 2026 class, but that number is well poised to include some change-makers soon. One of them looks likely to build a CFB juggernaut, goodbye, to build a collegiate career at the Seminoles. And it’s not long until he makes his final decision, with FSU likely hitting the mark with this prospect.

Florida State slacked off in their campaign to recruit 4-star EDGE Jamarion Matthews. He began giving colleges a look from last year itself and was at FSU last summer. However, Norvell and Co. made him the offer in January this year. Meanwhile, Alabama made an impression on him, and he announced his commitment to the Tide soon after. However, Norvell has not yet relinquished his efforts. He is chasing after Matthews because he still has his recruitment open, and scored an official visit from him this weekend.

Norvell wasn’t too late, because he seems to be nearing a positive answer from Matthews soon. Before departing from campus, Matthews told Florida State Sports his experience with the program. When asked about the things that stood about for him, he replied, “Their culture and how they would use me.” Matthews elaborated that the staff “plans to use [him] more on the outside, coming off the edge.” At the end of the day, FSU might be scoring a win with Matthews and take him off of Alabama’s No. 10-ranked class. “Florida State will be a finalist for me. They actually did good this weekend.”

Matthews has a proximity connection with Alabama. He spent his last two seasons at Alabama and comes with a total of 118 tackles (48 TFLs), 30.5 sacks. He will play his senior season at Gainesville, but looks poised to make a move to Tallahassee after that. “I could see myself playing there, but they really have to show me am I wanted in their program,” Matthews said earlier in the year. When he spoke to the press after his official visit, he was asked if this was still the case.“Yes, sir,” he replied. He also claimed that FSU was in a “better position” on his list compared to before.

Norvell also gave Matthews an important advice, to help him gain clarity before he announces his decision. He said that the HC told him, “This process was stressful, but take it all in, ‘cause you can only do this one time in life.” Norvell will also soon hear from Matthews about his final decision. “My last official will be this weekend to Tennessee. And then after that, I will be making my decision to shut down my recruitment,” he told the press. The HC is hoping to score a win not just Matthews, but another talented prospect.

Mike Norvell successfully derails Mario Cristobal’s poaching campaign

Just like FSU is planning to make away with an Alabama commit, in-state rival Florida was also making strides in poaching 4-star athlete Darryon Williams. He committed to the Seminoles way back in April, but started to lose faith in the program after that. It was then that Mario Cristobal and Co. stepped up their efforts. Williams is now finally clearing the air on where his recruitment stands. After his official visit to FSU this weekend, he told Florida State Sports, “As of today, at the end of this official visit, I am shutting down my recruitment.”

“No more visits. FSU is home,” he told The Osceola. This means Mike Norvell is not only making major headway at flipping a commit from a CFB blueblood; he’s also retaining a potential FSU flip. Not many coaches tend to see this happening in their rosters. Williams told Florida State Sports that he had some questions about Gus Malzahn’s offense. However, this visit answered his questions. “You know everybody got this persona that like, you just run run run the ball, but he really doesn’t,” he said.

Williams has the skills to play on both sides of the ball. Last year, he took his school to the state playoffs. He totaled 18 passes for 237 yards, one TD, along with 3 rushes for 12 yards on the offense. On the other side, Williams pitched in 9 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 TD. He also dabbled in special teams. He tallied 2 punt returns for 20 yards and 3 kickoffs for 139 yards. “I’ll say they use me as the ball man. The man that gets the ball in his hands, you know. Like the game-changer,” he told the press. However, Williams specified that he’ll be coming in as a wide receiver.

“Norvell never stopped pursuing me, you know? A lot of commits decomitted, or whatever. But I stayed strong, stay [stayed] loyal to FSU. He stayed loyal to me, he kept it real with me, you know, throughout the whole process,” Williams declared. It’s not every day that a CFB coach sees his recruiting pan out this way in the off-season. With Matthews warming up towards FSU and Williams staying put in Tallahassee, Norvell can heave a sigh of relief. The recruiting wins keep coming for FSU!