Mike Norvell Stuns With Flip Intentions for Rival’s Commit After Viral FSU Freshman Take: Report

Mike Norvell’s FSU team is on another planet compared to last season. They demolished Alabama in their 2025 opener, erasing any memory of that 2-10 record. Now, after Week 2, they’re 2-0, and the hype is insane, especially with their seemingly unstoppable offense. But amidst all the winning, Norvell is making waves in recruiting. He’s reportedly trying to snag a 3-star commit already pledged to Syracuse. Landing him would be a huge statement, showing FSU is dominant not just on the field but in recruiting as well.

Who’s this flip target? It’s Javeion Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive tackle from Florida’s Melbourne Central Catholic. He had committed to Syracuse earlier than anticipated. The 2026 On3 four-star recruit chose the Orange over offers from Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UCF, and West Virginia after several visits. He’d visited Syracuse four times, but his November 30th trip to see the Orange upset then-No. 6 Miami solidified his decision. “That visit was a big part of why I committed,” Cooper told On3. “I talked to the new offensive assistant coach, and I talked to the players and heard different things from them. I got to see how Coach Fran talks and how he carries himself… Those things had a big impact on me and made me want to commit.”

The No. 181 overall prospect and No. 16 OT in the 2026 On3 said the postgame atmosphere sealed the deal. He “had a blast” in the locker room, witnessed the team celebrating a 9-3 finish under Fran Brown, and embraced the team’s togetherness. But despite the hype, it looks like Mike Norvell’s team still isn’t losing their grip on Cooper’s recruitment. As FSU’s insider Matt LaSerre gives out a flip update on Rivals: “Yeah, I think so for sure. Even I literally just talked to him 10 minutes ago to talk about the visit, and you get the sense that Florida State, since his official wasn’t talking to him a whole lot. The communication had kind of fallen off a little bit, which happens at this time of the year when you have your class kind of filled out, but it was pretty clear.”

With 23 commits, Mike Norvell’s 2026 class might seem stacked, but it still lacks a strong explosive OT, and Javeion Cooper fits in perfectly. And on top of that, he’s making a trip to Tallahassee in October for their home game against the Miami Hurricanes. And that game might decide their fate. As Matt points out, “He goes, ‘Yeah, you know, I think it’s going to be more from now on.'” Even before the visit, it didn’t seem like it was that much. But yeah, he said he’s going to come back for the Miami game, and we’re going to kind of see where this goes from there.” Cooper is also a track & field star, achieving a personal best of 40-3.5 in the shot put as a sophomore and running a 13.25 in the 100-meter dash. In 2024, he anchored Melbourne Central Catholic’s offensive line at right tackle, helping them reach the first round of Florida’s 1A playoffs. His versatility, athleticism, and impact make him a standout recruit.

FSU is on a roll, with Mike Norvell’s team climbing from 14th to 10th in the AP poll after Week 2, now 2-0. They crushed East Texas A&M with a 77-3 victory, accumulating 729 total yards, the most since November 4, 2000. The offense is firing on all cylinders. The team is brimming with confidence. But that’s not the only thing that’s making buzz around FSU.

Mike Norvell became emotional as his team paid tribute to freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard before their 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M. Even though Pritchard is still hospitalized after being shot in the head, the Seminoles made sure to show their support. Defensive back Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard’s jersey to midfield for the coin toss, and players wore shirts and sweatbands with his number, 35, during warmups. The display set a heartfelt tone for their dominant performance.

After the game, Norvell fought back tears when discussing what it meant to play for Pritchard. “Ethan is one of my favorites,” Norvell said. “I recruited him for years and got a chance to watch him grow. When he committed to Florida State, the way that he plays the game, his passion and energy… He loves it. I mean absolutely loves it. To know that right now that’s taken away from him in a senseless act and something that you don’t always know why.”

Norvell also highlighted the importance of Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, being present on Saturday. “To have Earl here today, he is a wonderful man,” Norvell said. “Being with him I know it’s so very hard and I know it’s so hard for anybody to have to go through. He told me earlier this week, ‘I know where my boy wants to be. So I’m gonna go stand in place for him.’ To just see the team and just the embrace for that, it’s special.”

Ethan Pritchard signed with Florida State in 2025 as a three-star recruit from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He was on the sidelines for the Seminoles’ season-opening win against Alabama but didn’t play. Despite not getting on the field, the team’s support and Norvell’s words showcased the strong bond within the #NoleFamily, underscoring Florida State program’s resilience and unity.