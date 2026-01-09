Mike Norvell Takes Giant Step Towards Confirming Ashton Daniels as QB1 for FSU

After landing QB Ashton Daniels, Florida State’s Mike Norvell is busy securing the rest of his chess pieces. On Friday, he added another $1 million player to protect his quarterback on the line of scrimmage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, ex-Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin dropped by Tallahassee to gauge his future plans with the Seminoles. A day later, he officially committed to the program, becoming a vital part of Norvell’s playbook. Last season, he started all twelve games, protecting his quarterback.

“Florida State has landed a commitment from Auburn OT transfer Xavier Chaplin,” Chris Hummer shares on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both the athletes having played alongside each other this past season, Norvell is making sure that Daniels’ chemistry with Xavier will lead to strong locker room chemistry, increasing his chances at the QB1 gig.

Nearly thirty players have left the program after a disappointing 5-7 season. Replenishing those depleted ranks, Norvell is working from the ground up to ensure the upcoming season’s success.