Mike Norvell to Make Last-Minute Change for Thomas Castellanos as FSU QB Faces SEC Heat

Mike Norvell’s offensive identity at Florida State has long been rooted in gap-scheme run concepts and structured downhill attacks. It’s a system that thrives on physical offensive lines creating defined lanes, paired with a passing game built off misdirection and vertical shots. In Norvell’s setup, the quarterback is more distributor than disruptor, rarely featured in designed runs outside of the occasional read-option wrinkle. It’s methodical, it’s measured, and most importantly, it’s not built around a dual-threat quarterback stealing yards with his legs.

But that’s what makes the arrival of Thomas Castellanos so compelling. The Boston College transfer brings a whole new element to the Seminoles’ backfield: escapability. Castellanos can do damage with his arm, sure, but it’s his rushing ability that turns broken plays into highlight reels. He was a 1000+ yard rusher back in 2023. And that’s a dynamic Norvell hasn’t typically built around. Enter Gus Malzahn—well, at least in spirit. Castellanos’s legs fit better with how Gus Malzahn plans his attack, but the question is, which way will Norvell tend this season? Will he go with his style or let Malzahn take over? And guys, we are talking about their Week 1 Alabama matchup, so the decision becomes ever so important.

That tension, between Norvell’s system and Castellanos’ style, was front and center on a recent episode of CubeShow with Cole Cubelic and Roddy Jones. “There’s been a lot of talk in ACC country about how Gus Malzahn is a mentor of Mike Norvell’s and how this synergy is going to be perfect. [But] the run schemes just don’t fit as well as people think they do,” Jones said. He then doubled down on the idea that Castellanos can’t thrive if Norvell keeps his traditional offense intact. “My guess is if you’re going to get Thomas Castellanos, then you are going to turn the reins over to Gus Malzahn and say go for it. You’re going inside the zone. You’re going outside the zone. Uh, you’re going quarterback run.” And we think that’s what’s going to happen. Because, imagine having a QB who is capable of slicing through defenses and not utilizing his talent. Doesn’t make sense, right?

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ACC Football Kickoff Jul 24, 2024 Charlotte, NC, USA Boston College Eagles quarteback Thomas Castellanos speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Charlotte Hilton Charlotte Uptown NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20240724_gma_db2_0250

The other side of that equation is the offensive line, and that’s where Roddy is impressed. “I think this is a group that could be pretty good offensively and offensive line, they retooled the whole offensive line and they brought in a bunch of guys with experience,” he said. Castellanos’ game demands mobility up front, linemen who can move laterally, reach defenders at the second level, and sustain blocks in space. If FSU’s front can’t make that shift from gap-heavy to zone-read versatility, Castellanos might find himself scrambling for survival instead of creating explosive plays. But against Alabama, which is already ignited because of Castellanos’ comments, we wish our best to the Noles’ offensive line.

It all sets up a fascinating question for Florida State: will Norvell adapt his system to fit Castellanos, or will Castellanos have to conform to a scheme that doesn’t maximize his strengths? The answer may not just define the Seminoles’ identity; it could determine their ceiling. Week 1 against Alabama will be a litmus test for fit, flexibility, and whether FSU’s offensive philosophy can evolve fast enough to unleash one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country.

Seminoles’ defense could flip the script in week 1

While there is uncertainty on the offensive front, Roddy Jones gave due credit to the defense. He laid out Florida State’s biggest weapon heading into the Alabama game: the defensive front. “I think Florida State is going to be pretty good on the defensive front,” he told Cole Cubelic. “I think Darrell Jackson’s good in the middle. Deante McCray coming over from Western Kentucky was really good. James Williams was very good at Nebraska.” It’s a unit that’s bigger, meaner, and a lot more cohesive than what Alabama fans might expect from a 2-10 team. And with Bama likely leaning on Ty Simpson and the run game early, the battle in the trenches could decide how long this one stays close.

The ace up Florida State’s sleeve is new defensive coordinator Tony White. Roddy called him “a guy I respect a lot,” and the track record backs that up. White is from the Rocky Long 3-3-5 tree, a scheme that thrives on chaos and quick reads. At both Syracuse and Nebraska, he turned mid-level talent into top-25 defensive units, using movement, pressure, and mismatches. The linebackers, led by Stefon Thompson and Elijah Herring, aren’t elite, but they’re steady, and in a 3-3-5, that’s enough. As Jones put it, “Linebackers are solid—not a strength, but solid. Secondary-wise, there’s really nowhere to go but up.” That’s a chilling thought for Alabama, considering how much Bama will need its passing game to click if the run gets bottled up.

Phil Steele’s 2025 preview gives White’s arrival even more weight. “This year they should be stronger in all 3 areas and bring in DC Tony White, who has fielded 4 straight top-25 D’s at Syracuse and Nebraska,” he wrote. “My computer is calling for 24.2 ppg.” That’s a drop from last season’s 28.0 and would represent a clear culture reset. With Alabama trying to find rhythm early under Kalen DeBoer, and FSU leaning into deception and pressure, this matchup might come down to how much chaos White’s scheme can create and whether that chaos can rattle Bama out of sync from the jump.