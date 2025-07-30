Mike Norvell to Pull Off Bare Minimum as New Prediction Lands on FSU After 2 Key Decisions

Florida State’s collapse wasn’t just brutal—it was the kind folks whisper about in hallways. One year you’re 13-0, flexin’ in the ACC like it’s your backyard and already in the Top 10 in pre-season ranking. Next, you’re 2-10 and can’t move the ball five yards without drama. Mike Norvell’s seat is officially warm. As they are not just aiming for a turnaround, they desperately need one to avoid another devastating fall.

Now, Mike Norvell isn’t starting fresh; he’s got the tough job of restoring faith after a disastrous 2-10 season. The Seminoles’ impressive 13-1 record in 2023 feels far away, but reaching a bowl game in 2025 would help steady the ship. Even so, a rebound seems quite likely. ESPN forecasts 6.8 wins and a rise to 36th in SP+, a significant leap from last season’s 83rd-place finish.

The pressure is pretty evident, but as ESPN noted, “The Noles almost certainly won’t go 2-10 again.” Frankly, that’s an easy goal to achieve. Even the ACC backs up their turnaround: “This was a collapse on the scale of Bobby Petrino’s last season at Louisville, Texas’ first season after the 2009 BCS Championship disappointment, and Notre Dame’s 2007 swoon under Charlie Weis. And it’s noteworthy that none of the coaches in charge during those collapses could right the ship. But [Mike] Norvell will try.” Well, the linebacker group is key to the improvement.

This unit appears deeper, quicker, and more intelligent than last year’s. The addition of Stefon Thompson from Nebraska brings a strong presence to Florida State, a leader both in words and actions. Alongside him, players like Caleb LaVallee and Elijah Herring offer experience and knowledge of the system, while Omar Graham Jr., Blake Nichelson, and Justin Cryer provide versatility to the rotation. With Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense, the linebackers will do more than just tackle; they’ll be disguising blitzes, covering receivers, and covering the field.

Mike Norvell’s offense is undergoing a complete transformation, spearheaded by Gus Malzahn as the play-caller. He now has his ideal quarterback in Tommy Castellanos—the speedy, dual-threat player from Boston College—and some explosive receiving threats. The additions of Duce Robinson (USC), Squirrel White (Tennessee), and Randy Pittman Jr. (UCF) inject a much-needed big-play element that Florida State missed last year.

However, the real success hinges on the offensive line. That’s exactly why Mike Norvell and his staff heavily targeted the transfer portal, adding tackles Micah Pettus and Gunnar Hansen, guard Adrian Medley, and center Luke Petitbon, who will join returning starter Richie Leonard. This unit needs to come together quickly for the offense to simply be average.

Mike Norvell’s fate takes a U-turn

Mike Norvell guided his team to its first ACC title since 2014, earning widespread media acclaim. Newspapers hailed it as a “redemption arc,” celebrating the coach who appeared to have finally hit his stride and revitalized a program struggling since 2013. However, the narrative dramatically shifted with the 2024 season, which saw the team achieve only two wins. The same media that had previously lauded him became sharply critical.

What surprised many was the change in Mike Norvell himself, who had once championed open media access. In 2021, when other programs restricted reporters, Norvell took a different approach. “I’ve always had a very open approach with media… for their story to be told for the best illustration of what they go through and do what we do,” said Mike Norvell at that time. This earlier stance made his current shift feel like a complete about-face.

The policy just affirms the altered tone. “FSU is shutting down media access to practices this season outside of its first practice on Wednesday, where there will be a brief viewing opportunity. The Seminoles will hold two scrimmages (August 5th & Aug. 10th) ahead of their season opener against Alabama,” Logan B. Robinson of NoleGameDay reported on X. Now, critics like Rick Ballou called this move “laughable.”

But it may carry a deeper reason. Last year, Florida State raised eyebrows during spring practice when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei participated in full-contact tackling drills. Instead of solely focusing on passing, he was shown practicing how to take down an opponent—something quarterbacks rarely, if ever, do. The video quickly spread online, with NFL QB Ben DiNucci even commenting that he’d never done anything similar in his 15-year career.

Now, the drill suggested a potential concern: FSU might be anticipating turnovers from DJ, who has a history of interceptions, and is now preparing him to be the last line of defense. The situation sparked criticism and raised questions about the coaching staff’s confidence in their new quarterback. While Mike Norvell denied connections to the DJ Uiagalelei viral clip, the timing of the events happening tells its own story. So, let’s wait and see if limited media access will be beneficial for them or not.