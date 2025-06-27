Mike Norvell Urged To Adopt 3-Safety Rule As Florida State’s Spring Game Wounds Still Haunt the Team

Mike Norvell’s Florida State is heading into the 2025 season with one objective: to rewrite the narrative after a disastrous 2–10 showing in 2024. However, even the offseason couldn’t offer a clean slate, as ongoing stadium renovations abruptly canceled the annual Garnet and Gold spring game in January. Despite that setback, the 2026 recruiting class has breathed new life into the program, especially with the arrival of a scheme-perfect cornerback, who just flipped from Indiana.

Enter Jay Timmons, a four-star from Pine Richland High School and the son of FSU legend Lawrence Timmons. Carrying more than just a famous last name, the versatile defender registered 42 tackles, 10 pass deflections, four interceptions and three forced fumbles and is a quality that Mike Norvell and new defensive coordinator Tony White are banking on. A prominent Florida-based analyst is already calling for the head coach to fully lean into White’s three-safety system with Timmons as a key piece.

“Nickel, corner and safety, not any one of them, not any two of them, I think he [Jay Timmons] can play all three. Especially because of the next point, coach White runs a three, keyword here, three safety system, not the traditional two,” said analyst Brian Smith on his YouTube podcast. “Is it out of the question that Timmons could play that? No! I think he will be in a corner, but he’s 170 to 180 somewhere in that range. If he gets up to 190 with the way he hits and the way he reads these quarterbacks, like he breaks on the ball really well, maybe you make him a single high safety or guy that plays in the middle or the guy that plays, again, Tony White’s defense, he will do what he sees fit and they will figure it out (sic).”

Smith’s breakdown shows just how essential a versatile Timmons could be to unlocking the full potential of White’s complex 3-3-5 defense. But how does that three-safety system work? White’s scheme revolves around five defensive backs, including a hybrid free safety position, who can cover, blitz, and support the run. At Nebraska in 2024, White’s defense ranked top 15 in rushing yards allowed, as per Seminoles. Now, FSU is hoping for a similar result by 2026, using versatile new recruits like Timmons, Darryl “Tre” Bell III, and Tedarius Hughes to anchor the secondary. Not to forget, efforts are still on to bring CB Chauncey Kennon and edge Jamarion Matthews.

The three recruits are just the tip of the iceberg. The 2026 class, currently ranked No. 9 by 247Sports, also includes Tico Crittendon, a 300-pound lineman who chose FSU over Alabama and Georgia, and linebacker-ready safeties who seemed to be handpicked for the scheme. Jayden O’Neal, the top-5 QB flip from Oklahoma, headlines the offensive additions, but this class is shaping up to redefine FSU’s defense. Of course, that rise comes after a rough spring where FSU lost multiple top targets. Recruits like Jackson Cantwell, Derrek Cooper, and Lamar Brown slipped away, with many citing instability and lack of spring exposure. That brings us to the elephant in the room.

Spring setbacks still loom over Mike Norvell’s 2025 campaign

FSU intended spring to be its statement of intent, but it turned the period into a cautionary tale. The stadium renovation didn’t just force the cancellation of the spring game; it also led to limited media access due to canceled off-field incidents. Injuries quietly mounted behind closed doors, with only RB Micahi Danzy’s absence publicly noted. For a team trying to rebound, the lack of public reps hurt as the mood around Tallahassee dipped fast. Players like LB Stefon Thompson and DB Jarvis Boatwright Jr. were supposed to build chemistry in Tony White’s scheme. Instead, defensive installs happened in the shadows, and new leaders like QB Tommy Castellanos couldn’t show command in front of fans.

Still, let’s not make the mistake of thinking this 2025 Florida State team is limping into the fall; instead, it’s retooled and reloaded. The new quarterback, Castellanos, brings over 3,500 yards from Boston College, and he’s flanked by a skill group that finally looks explosive again. RB Gavin Sawchuk’s speed out of the backfield, paired with Duce Robinson’s towering presence at receiver, gives new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn the firepower he needs.

Adding to that, Micah Pettus and Adrian Medley provide veteran experience to anchor the O-line up front. On the defensive side, Tony White has guys who fit the 3-3-5 as Elijah Herring, Stefon Thompson, and Jarvis Boatwright Jr. headline a hard-hitting group. Add in Charles Lester III’s five-star pedigree and Boatwright’s upside, and it’s clear that the pieces are here.

Just as important as the transfers and freshmen are the guys who stuck around. Linebacker Blake Nichelson returns after 11 appearances, including nine starts, in 2024, and 6’5 defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. comes in for his third year to anchor the interior after recording 32 tackles. Veteran safety Shyheim Brown, who did 70 tackles last season, adds leadership to the secondary. These are battle-tested players who’ve seen adversity and stayed committed. It’s still easy to doubt after last year’s suffering, but Norvell’s late recruiting wins, headlined by Jay Timmons, suggest he still has it in him. If cohesion clicks this fall, FSU’s 3-3-5 blueprint could become more than theory; it could be the turning point.