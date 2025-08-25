Mike Norvell’s $6M Swing Will Ultimately Cost Him FSU Job, Agree Paul Finebaum & Greg McElroy

The Mike Norvell era at Florida State has always been defined by offense. For a fanbase that had endured years of offensive inconsistency post-Jimbo Fisher, Norvell delivered hope that Florida State could once again be feared on Saturdays. Norvell’s fingerprints were all over Jordan Travis’ development into a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. His offense averaged about 34.6 points per game in 2023, ranking 19th in the country. That dropped to 15.1 points per game in 2024. Rank? 131st. A drop that will naturally make the head coach fire his offensive coordinator. Now, Norvell has handed the keys of FSU’s offense to Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn, with a reported $6 million price tag, is no stranger to high-octane football. But his style often clashes with Norvell’s calculated schematics. That sets the stage for a season that may not be about talent or depth, but about identity. And this stark difference was brought to notice in the “McElroy & Cubelic show” on August 25. Paul Finebaum and Greg McElroy have expressed concerns about the potential clash between Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn’s offensive philosophies. “I do think there’s a little bit of ghost chasing that’s to be expected,” Greg said.

“New offensive coordinator, new quarterback. Will they look more like Mike Norvell? Would they look more like Gus Malzahn? Those two teams, those two identities, philosophically are not necessarily in line.” Norvell’s offense creates mismatches by balancing the run and pass. It relies heavily on precise execution, inside zone runs, RPOs (run-pass options), and smart tempo. His approach allowed dynamic players like quarterback Travis to flourish by tailoring the offense to their unique skill sets rather than forcing a rigid system. The results of Norvell’s offensive style have been impressive historically. That includes a strong 13-1 campaign in 2023 that culminated in an ACC Championship and national relevance.

On the other hand, Gus Malzahn’s offense is all about balance, creativity, and pounding the rock. Florida State brought him in as offensive coordinator in December 2024 after a rough 2-10 season. His hire ignited hope that Malzahn’s profound experience would help ignite a sputtering offense. Malzahn’s style emphasizes spreading the field with multiple formations while keeping defenses guessing through motions and misdirection. But the difference between these offensive gurus is too much to ignore. “There’s something about Gus Malzahn or Mike Norvell I don’t get,” Finebaum added his expertise.

“I think I understand why he was hired because he [is] a very smart, innovative at times, predictable at others, offensive coordinator. But it does, I just do not see these guys on the same page for very long. And that, I think, is perhaps the issue, or could be the issue for Florida State.” Malzahn’s track record at UCF backs his results. There, he ran top-10 rushing attacks in three consecutive seasons. He ranked seventh nationally in 2024 by averaging over 248 rushing yards per game. His offenses aren’t one-trick ponies either; they can put up big numbers on the ground and through the air. At FSU, Malzahn’s approach will revolve around inside zone runs. It’s the heavy use of 11 personnel sets and versatile TE and RB motions to attack defenses in various ways.

But marrying those two philosophies creates tension. Finebaum sums it up perfectly when he says Malzahn is innovative but “predictable at times,” implying there’s a stubbornness layered beneath the flash. Meanwhile, Norvell is more of an adaptive craftsman. And for two minds that know play-calling inside and out, it’s tough imagining they’ll always see eye to eye. Just imagine the players trying to learn an offense that’s part Norvell’s precision and part Malzahn’s mercurial pace. This risk is intensified by the challenging schedule FSU faces right away, notably their Week 1 game against Alabama.

Why Paul Finebaum dismisses Florida State

Paul Finebaum’s true feelings about the upcoming Florida State vs. Alabama matchup are crystal clear. He’s unapologetically dismissive of FSU as a serious competitor. “I don’t care. I don’t respect Florida State. Don’t think they’re a factor,” he said on the “McElroy & Cubelic show.” To Finebaum, Florida State carries the baggage of recent chaos and decline, which overshadows any optimism for the Seminoles this season. Last season’s 2-10 sparks that debate.

It’s a harsh take, but given Florida State’s struggles. You know, the coaching shakeups, roster turnover, and the challenge of reviving an offense that bottomed out. He acknowledges the Seminoles’ desire to bounce back. And also the energy from their new additions, like Malzahn navigating the offense and a new quarterback, Tommy Castellanos. But to Finebaum, those fixes aren’t enough to overcome the program’s deep wounds just yet.

On the other hand, Finebaum is bullish on Alabama. He’s confident Kalen DeBoer has steadied the ship after a shaky 2024 and praises Alabama’s recruiting and roster depth. To him, Alabama remains a national championship contender despite what skeptics say. Finebaum views this matchup as a test of Alabama’s strength versus Florida State’s rebuilding pains.