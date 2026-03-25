Mike Norvell’s $84M Future Comes Into Focus as FSU AD Breaks Silence

After back-to-back losing seasons, Mike Norvell’s FSU job security is hanging by a thread. But within the program, a different story is emerging. In fact, the 11th head coach of FSU is entering his seventh season with the Seminoles with the trust of FSU AD Michael Alford.

“He (Norvell) didn’t forget how to coach,” said Alford during an interview with Warchant.com, showing his confidence in Norvell. “I think part of it, a couple of years ago, maybe he went off of projections instead of production. And I think now, we’ve changed our philosophy a little bit to go after guys who have produced already. I think that’s going to help, especially with some older players this next year.”

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Alford not only believes Norvell isn’t responsible for their disappointment over the past two years, but he has personally witnessed the good days under the head coach. That’s why Alford knows where FSU went wrong, and to fix that player evaluation issue, the AD has already brought in a new GM, John Garrett, to take over recruiting and scouting operations.

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The FSU AD not only went for Garrett, depending on his ability to build a Duke roster, which won the ACC title last season, but familiarity also played a huge role here. Alford and the new FSU GM have known each other since they worked together on the Cincinnati Bengals’ staff. Thereafter, Garrett spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Noles as the program’s director of offensive scouting.

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“He’s (John Garrett) a great evaluator,” said Alford. “And I love that he was a coach before. He’s been a coach in the pros and in college, and he’s also worked in player personnel in the pros and in college. So he brings a different perspective, and he’s very analytical and just understands what the needs are for a team. He’s helped put together two teams that held the trophy up, two of the last three ACC championships.”

With Garrett’s arrival, FSU’s recruiting trail got a boost; even the Seminoles felt that already as he joined the program shortly after the portal window opened. And the GM played a pivotal role in portal additions. “He was able to help a lot in the portal, identify some players that we went after and were able to get that maybe we wouldn’t have,” added the FSU AD.

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But after this change, will Mike Norvell be able to make this season count? That’s a big question. Norvell’s past track record, particularly his 38–15 record over four seasons at Memphis, speaks volumes about his ability to turn a program around. More importantly, Alford is still hopeful about Norvell’s ability to turn FSU’s fortunes around.

“I see the respect they (the players) have for him, and I see the demands he puts on them,” remarked Alford. “It’s something I respect. He’s going to turn boys into men in that program. So that’s kind of the inside culture that he’s developed. And I get to see that on a daily basis. Now, it’s just getting that transitioned to the field.”

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Mike Norvell has taken on the extra responsibility

After Gus Malzahn’s retirement in early February, FSU began searching for a new OC. In fact, the Seminoles promoted Tim Harris Jr. to the role of offensive coordinator. But the primary play-calling duties will be tackled by the FSU head coach.

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“He was calling plays when we won 19 in a row,” stated Alford. “He came up as a play-caller. I like him as a play-caller. It’s not like I didn’t like Gus. Gus was also a marvelous play-caller. But I like Mike calling plays. He’s a little different than Gus.

I think he uses the intermediate passing game a little more, with the deep ball. Mike likes the deep ball too, but I think he demands that intermediate passing game a little bit more than Gus. And we’ll still establish the run, just like we always have under his leadership. So when he said he wanted to call plays, much like he did before, I was going to OK that. Because I think he is an elite play-caller and evaluator of game schemes. He sets things up well through the process of a game. So I was excited about it.”

For his first five seasons in Tallahassee, Mike Norvell was the primary play-caller. Although he briefly yielded these duties to Gus Malzahn in 2025, this season he will once again take up the role. As Memphis head coach, he called his own plays, leading one of the nation’s most prolific offenses that averaged over 40 PPG in his final three seasons.

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Before that, at ASU, he served as the OC and primary play-caller under Todd Graham. Now, we will see how FSU’s 2026 season unfolds with the necessary changes.