Mike Norvell’s Former FSU DL Reveals Controversial Locker Room Details; Hints Some Coaches Should Get Fired

Florida State has spent the last two years becoming the internet’s favorite punching bag. Every bad transfer take, every recruiting miss, every awkward Mike Norvell press conference somehow turns into whether the Seminoles are broken again. Now, a former FSU DL is pulling back the curtain on the locker room culture issues.

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“There’s a lot of guys in the locker room playing football because they love money for sure,” Grady Kelly said in a recent podcast. “So it’s hard like you go from ‘we just want to play football together’ to ‘I’m getting paid no matter what, so who cares?’ I kind of struggled with that transition because there’s just guys in the locker room who’s like, ‘I don’t need to practice hard today, I don’t need to get in extra film, I’m getting a check.’ And I’m like ‘we need to get in extra film like we’ve lost a couple games.’”

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That harsh reality is nothing new. NIL hasn’t only changed recruiting, it has also changed accountability. Programs used to focus on team culture first and opportunities second. Now, many rosters feel like short-term free agency teams where chemistry only matters once the losses begin.

At Florida State, losing started early and never really stopped. The Seminoles fell badly going 7-17 in 2024 and 2025 missing bowl appearances in both seasons. Effort questions surfaced weekly and players transferred in and out. And Grady Kelly’s comments only fueled the belief that FSU’s roster construction lacked accountability, leadership, and internal standards.

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But the most interesting part of the interview came after the host piled on his comments saying, “We’re going to get someone fired if we don’t turn this thing on.”

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Grady Kelly could have laughed it off or redirected the conversation. But he misinterpreted it and immediately shot back, “Literally. Someone probably should be getting fired.”

Mike Norvell’s seat is still hot this offseason, regardless of Grady Kelly’s comments. Still, it doesn’t mean he can’t coach because Florida State won 23 games in 2022 and 2023. Now, the irony here is that Kelly himself was never viewed as a transformational portal addition. The former Colorado State transfer committed to Indiana before the Seminoles swooped in late after some players left. FSU offered him on December 31, 2023, and he committed on January 7. And that’s where another discontentment crept in.

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Grady Kelly threw another stray at Mike Norvell’s program

Grady Kelly seemed bothered that Florida State didn’t prioritize him throughout the portal process. But the reality is that he was a backup plan. He himself sounded aware of that during the interview. So now, FSU fans are openly asking why sign there if he felt disrespected by the late pursuit? The problem is that programs now treat players like short-term roster fixes while players treat programs like one-year business opportunities. And when the season falls apart, everybody starts questioning loyalty and commitment.

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Grady Kelly finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Across his Power Four stops, he mostly remained in rotational depth. Still, that doesn’t mean his observations are meaningless. But if he sounded frustrated as a former player, a former Seminoles standout sounded concerned as someone who genuinely wants the program fixed.

Dexter Jackson, a Super Bowl champion recently discussed Florida State’s struggles while speaking with Betway Insider.

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“As far as Norvell is concerned, he’s a good guy and a good coach, but there’s an old saying which goes, ‘Nice guys finish last,’” he said. “It would be nice to see him a bit more arrogant and fiery at times. Not only to fire up his players but to fire up his assistant coaches too. You’re only as good as the people you put around you.”

His advice connects directly back to Grady Kelly’s comments. Because when former players hint that accountability is slipping, eventually the conversation shifts to organizational structure.