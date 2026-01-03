Mike Norvell’s FSU Makes Strong Push for 3,459-Yard QB Who Led 9-Win G5 Team

Mike Norvell’s job will be on the line next season. The Noles requires some major fixing, and it starts with the quarterback position. FSU is setting its eyes on Anthony Colandrea, the talented QB from UNLV.

Colandrea will be coming to Tallahassee for a visit. He had a massive season with Dan Mullen’s Rebels, recording 3,459 yards and 23 TDs. Before that, he had a brilliant stint at Virginia, throwing for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns over two years.

FSU is an interesting opportunity for Colandrea because offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn’s methods are similar to those of Mullen. The Seminoles desperately need a quarterback, since former QB1 Thomas Castellanos was denied a waiver to play another season. Anthony Colandrea emerges as an intriguing prospect from the G5 level, with a performance that warrants making a mark at Tallahassee.

