Mike Norvell’s OL Goes Viral for FSU Football Facility Tour After $437M News

Florida State’s massive 9-figure athletics-related debt in FY 2025 raised eyebrows. But if you’ve seen Doak Campbell Stadium lately, you’ll know where the money went. The west side and south end zone don’t look like they used to. The west concourse is wider, and concessions flow better after a three-year overhaul led by Populous and Seminole Boosters, Inc. But credit goes to one of Mike Norvell’s offensive linemen for giving fans an inside look at his “favorite little things about Florida State’s new facility.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

FSU’s redshirt junior OT Andre Otto took to Instagram on February 22 for a quick tour. His reel exploded to 147,000 views, dwarfing his typical 20-30K range, and he starts with the “most satisfying security system in the world.” Otto’s tour highlights how the new facility blends high-tech performance with player comfort, showcasing everything from advanced cleat dryers and recovery pools to more casual perks like a ping-pong table where, in his words, “things get pretty serious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Otto pans to the open practice field view, which looks clean and impressive. That garage-style door connecting the indoor field to the weight room is another defining feature that resembles pros. He also gave a huge nod to the weights.

“Some of the coolest weights I’ve ever seen,” he said, spinning the side. “If you turn it upside down, they always face forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Upstairs, cardio machines overlook the entire facility, while jersey designs line the walls and hydrotherapy tubs wait after brutal practice days. And one of the largest indoor walk-through spaces in college football sits at the center of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Andre Otto (@andreotto65) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The new $138 million Dunlap Football Center, a massive project involving several partners, including Populous, was built in conjunction with the earlier $256 million stadium renovation. Andre Otto, the 6’5, 330-pounder who played in 12 games last year on FSU’s No. 9 national offense, is part of that future.

FSU’s athletics-related debt faced more than 2000% increase from $17 million in FY20 to $437 million in FY25. Deputy AD and CFO Josh Turner made it clear that revenue bonds tied to Doak renovations and the football operations center drove the spike, along with servicing older booster-backed projects. But for FSU, this was a calculated swing that paved the way for a spring that looks nothing like a quiet offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the $256M renovation impacts FSU athletics

Florida State is turning Doak into more than a football cathedral. After the $256 million renovation, leadership made it clear that this stadium will host more than Saturdays, and they delivered. The Savannah Bananas sold out Howser Stadium (6,700) and then packed Doak Campbell (67,277) for their World Tour opening dates in late February. PBR’s Unleash the Beast is rolling in, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant AD for ticket operations Jack Chatham said the renovation “allowed us the opportunity to host events that would otherwise not have come to Tallahassee.” He added that they’ve been preparing for a busy spring and expect fans to enjoy the new offerings. And it’s working as ticket demand is up across sports.

Football season tickets for 2026 are open, with early intrigue starting with SMU at home on September 7. Then comes a road trip to Alabama on the 19th of the same month, Clemson on Halloween, and Florida on November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

$437M is a massive investment. But when an offensive lineman’s IG tour pulls six figures in views and recruits see cleat dryers, hydrotherapy pools, and a garage door that screams pro setup, you know FSU went all in.