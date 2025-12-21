Mike Norvell’s Wife & Kids Suffer Consequences of His FSU Failings: “It’s Hard”

Mike Norvell hasn’t had the best of times after going undefeated in the 2023 season. The Seminoles finished 2-10 in 2024, and even this season didn’t return Florida State to those highs. Every loss mounts further pressure, and when you’re the head coach, the buck stops with you. Norvell opened up about how he dealt with the ordeal.

“How do you keep such a smile on your face and keep your family positive when people are talking about your job?” asked former FSU QB Jordan Travis in his December 19 podcast with Mike Norvell. The FSU head coach delved into how his job affects his wife, Maria, and his 11-year-old daughter, Mila.

“We have the talks, and with Mila, she goes to school, and being in the fifth grade, it can get pretty interesting some of the conversations that she comes home with,” said Norvell. “We love each other. We love the young men that I get to coach. And it’s hard. It is because nobody cares more than we do, and we put everything in. When you don’t get the right results. There’s going to be the outside (noise). That is sometimes tough to manage.”

Mike Norvell has been on the hot seat rumor mill ever since the 2024 season. The program even considered eating up that north of $65 million buyout to fire Norvell. But instead, he was given another chance at redemption in 2025. However, that also didn’t bear any fruit. Along with Norvell, FSU’s DC Tony White also had to bear the brunt of the fans and analysts amid the team’s on-field struggles.

“I myself have to watch, listen, have people in the outside world telling people how crappy we are, and all this kind of stuff,” said White. Reporter Brendan Sonnone later revealed that White had to face death threats as FSU’s fringe went toxic on the internet.

FSU finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record, and the team struggled in every aspect. The team’s offensive line stood 67th nationally, giving up 23 sacks, and 43rd nationally in scoring defense. The D-line was no better and was 49th nationally in rushing defense. However, amid these struggles, the line between criticism and hooliganism sometimes gets blurred.

Imago October 11, 2025, Champaign, Illinois, USA: JAYDEN FIELDING K for the Buckeyes. University of Illinois Fighting Illini football host Ohio State Buckeyes. The two nationally ranked teams face off at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign IL. Final Score: Ohio State 34: 15 Illinois Champaign USA – ZUMAl176 20251011_znp_l176_065 Copyright: xAlanxLookx

Even players don’t evade the harsh reality of college football’s fringe. This year, when OSU kicker Jayden Fielding missed a crucial field goal against Indiana in the Big 10 championship final, death threats followed. A similar thing happened with Ryan Day last year after his 4th loss against Michigan.

“Fans were yelling at his wife in stores, his kids were getting messed with at school,” said 2024 OSU captain Jack Sawyer. The hooliganism was so intense that Day had to hire armed guards to protect his home. Now, can Mike Norvell rise against these criticisms and come back in 2026?

Signs pointing to Mike Norvell’s redemption in 2026

Despite FSU’s 2025 season starting with a dominant 3-0 start, including a 31-17 upset of Alabama, the dominoes fell quickly. But now, Mike Norvell comes again in the 2026 season with an axe hanging over his head. However, in 2026, the program leadership had vowed to implement “fundamental changes” that would encompass recruiting, roster management, and program structure. Factor in that Mike Norvell signed one of his most extensive recruiting classes in 2026 (31 commits), and things do look favorable.

“Throughout the assessment, one goal will remain beyond all others—achieving sustained championship-level success. We will address performance deficiencies in the program,” said FSU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins. “We will address performance deficiencies in the program. These deficiencies may include structural changes to the very large and complex program FSU football has become.”

Apart from the recruiting resurgence, Mike Norvell is also bringing in new faces to his staff. Kam Martin brings with him two years of experience working under OC Gus Malzahn. The same was the case with the hiring of defensive ends coach Nick Williams and defensive backs coach Blue Adams. The staff overhaul seems a welcome step to next season’s resurgence, and FSU might just fly again like the 2023 season.