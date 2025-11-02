LaNorris Sellers Sends Subtle Message to $1.1M Coach as Frustration Mounts Over South Carolina’s Decline

In their Week 10 game against Ole Miss, the Gamecocks’ offense started on a fiery note. On a 4-play, 16-yard drive, Sellers rushed in for a QB squeeze on a one-yard run and scored the first touchdown of the game. However, after that TD run, South Carolina didn’t reach the end zone during the first half. With another TD pass in the third quarter, the offense fizzled out against No. 7 Ole Miss, 30-14.

LaNorris Sellers entered the season with considerable hype. However, it hasn’t gone as he would have hoped. One of the issues from the last season is still haunting the QB’s resume. In 2024, he was sacked 33 times, and with the ninth game of this season, he has already hit the tally of 27. The O-line issues are glaring, and offensive coordinator Mike Shula has come under heat.

On Saturday, Sellers threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. When asked about his O-line, Sellers said, “That’s getting better,” but admitted to the offensive struggles. “I think we all are, because I mean, we know how good we can be, and it’s just like we’re just not getting it done. We just got to get it done altogether.”

The majority of the sacks came in the fourth quarter. In just three plays, the QB was sacked twice, ending the drive with negative 11 yards, followed by another 27-yard drive, recording an additional three sacks.

Last December, South Carolina promoted Shula to offensive coordinator with a three-year $1.1 million contract. But the offense has not seen much improvement. For some context, in 2024, Ole Miss defeated the Gamecocks 27-3. The QB never reached the end zone and was sacked six times, in addition to an interception.

The Gamecocks’ offense is ranked at the bottom of the SEC ladder, with 294.1 yards per game. That is a glaring drop from last year’s offense, which recorded 407.8 yards and nine wins, including an appearance in the Citrus Bowl. But the momentum from last season hasn’t been sustained. With just three wins over nine games and four straight losses, Shula is under scrutiny.

Even the third-down conversions (32.5) and fourth-down conversions (52.0) have painted a grim picture. When asked about the pressure the roster has been putting on themselves, Sellers was clear that they need to put in more work. “I think we just see how to do more,” he added. “We got to play better. We all get on the same page. I’ll say that. And yeah…fix all 11.”

However, Shane Beamer’s frustration on the sidelines was evident as the offensive drives continued to stall.

Shane Beamer vents out at Mike Shula

During the third quarter, a frustrated Shane Beamer was seen yelling into his headset on the sidelines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. And presumably, the receiver on the other side was offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

With an initial TD in the first quarter, the Gamecocks had a no-scoring drive in the second quarter. However, the stalled offense picked up with their second touchdown, with Sellers’ 47-yard TD pass to Nyck Harbor, after a pass interference penalty on Ole Miss turned the possession back to South Carolina.

As the third quarter progressed, cameras captured Beamer’s outburst, with fans attempting to make out his words. One netizen shared, “I’m no lip reader, but there’s at least 1 ‘WHAT THE FU-K MIKE’ and 1 ‘FUC-ING COME ON MIKE’ in there.”

With a 3-6 record, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford called it the “worst offense in college football, and it’s not close. Post-game, Shane Beamer had to address the shortcomings. “We talked all week about being the most poised, the most disciplined team, and we were the most undisciplined, to say the least,” he added. “Multiple offsides, taunting, and two offensive pass interference penalties.”

Coming up next, they will face off against the Aggies.